Amazon streamlines its streaming stick range with the Fire TV Stick HD

Tech giant Amazon unveiled a quartet of new Kindles last week, including the Amazon Kindle Coloursoft Signature Edition. That announcement came as a very welcome surprise; we’ve been hankering after an Amazon e-reader with a full-colour display for yonks.

Not content with shocking us once in a matter of days, the online retailer then stealth-launched a new streaming stick, the Amazon Fire TV Stick HD, without any fanfare or even a press release.

The new streamer replaces the basic Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite and becomes the cheapest option in the brand’s range with a price of £40.