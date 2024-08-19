Best Kettle 2024: Our Favorite Rapid-boil, Quiet and Stylish Models, Tried and Tested

The best kettles are the ultimate kitchen staple in Europe and are becoming increasingly popular here in the US as well. As more and more of us are enjoying a soothing cup of tea, we are wising up to how useful a countertop kettle can be.

Convenient and mess-free, using a kettle means boiling water is available with no need for using the stovetop or microwave for your herbal tea, instant noodles or coffee. But with everything from quiet kettles, rapid-boil kettles, and all-singing all-dancing models available on the market, picking your perfect one takes some research.

Thankfully, we’re here to help you sort the good from the bad. We’ve tested 15 kettles across a range of budgets and styles for this round up, boiling countless quarts of water. We’ve tested noise levels, temperatures, and played around with all the controls to find the best performing models.

Below, you will find mini reviews of the best kettles from our in-depth testing, as well as links to full reviews of each one should you need to do more research. Furthermore, you can also check out our full buying guide, which will talk you through everything you need to consider when choosing the perfect kettle – from noise level to speed.