Cuisinart Coffee Center 10-Cup Thermal Coffeemaker and Single-Serve Review: A Convenient Multi-Tasking Machine for Drip Coffee and Single-Serve

Brew strength options include Regular, Over Ice, or Bold for a stronger cup of coffee. For drip coffee, a reusable gold tone cone filter and four paper filters are included. Like many machines, there’s a clock and an option to program the coffee brew time up to 24 hours in advance, which proved simple to set up. The machine beeps once your brew is ready – and also offers the option to turn this tone off; however, I didn’t feel this necessary, since the beeping wasn’t obnoxiously loud.

The single-serve feature includes five brewing sizes: 4, 6, 8, 10, and 12oz. There’s also a handy flip-down tray for smaller cups, to ensure the coffee doesn’t splatter. The single-serve has its own water tank that’s separate from the carafe and holds 42oz of water.

Made of stainless steel and black plastic, the Cuisinart coffee machine is modern-looking – and while this coffee maker takes up more room on the counter than some other machines that have only one function, for a dual-sided model its footprint is small at 10.13in x 10.88in x 14.5in (WDH).

Cuisinart Coffee Center 10-Cup Thermal Coffeemaker review: What does it do well?

This Cuisinart coffee machine delivers on its multitasking abilities with options to make a full carafe of drip coffee or just a single cup. Arriving with the brand’s Extreme Brew feature, Cuisinart states it will deliver coffee 25% faster than a standard machine. In my tests, a full 10-cup carafe of coffee was ready in about 7mins 30secs. And in that brewing time, the machine delivered a decent cup of coffee that was medium-bodied and flavorful – and which remained hot in the thermal carafe for up to four hours after. Even at that four-hour mark, the coffee didn’t taste at all burnt – which can happen when coffee sits around for too long.

The single-serve machine is easy to use with a K-Cup or refillable pod. The fact that it comes with a refillable pod is a bonus, since most machines don’t include them. I liked using my favorite ground coffee in the refillable pod, which produced a hot cup of coffee personalized to my preferences. The flip-down tray was handy for making a drink in my shorter mug and avoiding any coffee splashing out while brewing. Also thoughtful is the removable water tank with a carrying handle for easy filling.