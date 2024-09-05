Cuisinart Coffee Center 10-Cup Thermal Coffeemaker and Single-Serve Review: A Convenient Multi-Tasking Machine for Drip Coffee and Single-Serve
The Cuisinart is a dual carafe and pod coffee maker that brews a quick strong cup, however the design could do with some refinement
Pros
- Single-serve and full pot of coffee in one machine
- Fast brewing time for a full pot of coffee
- Single-serve is compatible with K-cups or refillable pod
Cons
- You can’t brew a pod and carafe at the same time
- Carafe lid is difficult to remove
The Cuisinart Coffee Center 10-Cup Thermal Coffeemaker and Single-Serve caters to those who want brew options such as a full carafe of drip coffee, single-serve, or iced coffee. This coffee maker boasts Cuisinart’s Extreme Brew technology, which the brand states speeds up coffee brewing time, making a 10-cup pot up to 25% faster than most models.
The single-serve function is compatible with K-Cups or a reusable filter pod that comes with the machine. You can use your favorite ground coffee in a reusable gold-tone or paper filter. This model comes with a 10-cup thermal carafe, but a 12-cup glass carafe model is available as well. It’s highly rated and reviewed on sites such as Amazon and Crate & Barrel.
Cuisinart Coffee Center 10-Cup Thermal Coffeemaker review: What do you get for the money?
This Cuisinart machine combines a drip coffee maker that can brew a 10-cup carafe of coffee and a single-serve option in one machine. I found the stainless steel thermal carafe kept the coffee hot, but without it ever tasting metallic or burnt.
Brew strength options include Regular, Over Ice, or Bold for a stronger cup of coffee. For drip coffee, a reusable gold tone cone filter and four paper filters are included. Like many machines, there’s a clock and an option to program the coffee brew time up to 24 hours in advance, which proved simple to set up. The machine beeps once your brew is ready – and also offers the option to turn this tone off; however, I didn’t feel this necessary, since the beeping wasn’t obnoxiously loud.
The single-serve feature includes five brewing sizes: 4, 6, 8, 10, and 12oz. There’s also a handy flip-down tray for smaller cups, to ensure the coffee doesn’t splatter. The single-serve has its own water tank that’s separate from the carafe and holds 42oz of water.
Made of stainless steel and black plastic, the Cuisinart coffee machine is modern-looking – and while this coffee maker takes up more room on the counter than some other machines that have only one function, for a dual-sided model its footprint is small at 10.13in x 10.88in x 14.5in (WDH).
Cuisinart Coffee Center 10-Cup Thermal Coffeemaker review: What does it do well?
This Cuisinart coffee machine delivers on its multitasking abilities with options to make a full carafe of drip coffee or just a single cup. Arriving with the brand’s Extreme Brew feature, Cuisinart states it will deliver coffee 25% faster than a standard machine. In my tests, a full 10-cup carafe of coffee was ready in about 7mins 30secs. And in that brewing time, the machine delivered a decent cup of coffee that was medium-bodied and flavorful – and which remained hot in the thermal carafe for up to four hours after. Even at that four-hour mark, the coffee didn’t taste at all burnt – which can happen when coffee sits around for too long.
The single-serve machine is easy to use with a K-Cup or refillable pod. The fact that it comes with a refillable pod is a bonus, since most machines don’t include them. I liked using my favorite ground coffee in the refillable pod, which produced a hot cup of coffee personalized to my preferences. The flip-down tray was handy for making a drink in my shorter mug and avoiding any coffee splashing out while brewing. Also thoughtful is the removable water tank with a carrying handle for easy filling.
Cuisinart Coffee Center 10-Cup Thermal Coffeemaker review: What could be improved?
While the Cuisinart Coffee Center 10-Cup Thermal Coffeemaker and Single-Serve is kitted out with impressive features, there are a few areas that could be improved. One downside of this machine is not being able to choose the specific number of cups you wish to brew, which means you need to pour the exact amount of water into the tank each time. This takes some getting used to if you’re used to filling the water tank to the max. Filling the water reservoir can also be a bit tricky, since it isn’t removable on the drip coffee side. When using the carafe to pour water, I found it difficult to get out the last drop without it spilling. And while we’re on the carafe, its lid isn’t the easiest to remove, with small grip tabs that make it difficult to unscrew.
In addition, the showerhead and single-serve components both flip up for adding a capsule or ground coffee. The lid for the drip coffee is quite tall when opened fully, which can make it challenging to maneuver under kitchen cabinets. Lastly, a single-serve cup and full pot can’t be made at the same time. Nevertheless, these minor inconveniences aside, the Cuisinart Coffee Center 10-Cup Thermal Coffeemaker and Single-Serve still delivers for performance and flavor; it’s just that its design could benefit from some refinements to enhance ease of use.
Cuisinart Coffee Center 10-Cup Thermal Coffeemaker review: Verdict
The Cuisinart Coffee Center 10-cup Thermal Coffeemaker and Single Serve is an excellent machine for those who want the option for a full pot of coffee or single-serve without having to invest in two separate machines. It delivers strong, hot coffee in minutes – plus the thermal carafe keeps coffee hot without burning it.
The single-serve offers a good amount of options, with five drink sizes and the ability to use a K-Cup or refillable pod. And despite being dual function, this Cuisinart coffee maker doesn’t take up as much counter space as you’d think. There are some minor inconveniences, with its height perhaps not working for those who want to place it under lower cabinets, but overall it’s a solid machine.