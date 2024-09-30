Dualit Lite 1.5l Kettle Review: A Gorgeous, Competent Kettle
A well-built, ergonomic kettle, the Dualit Lite’s main draw is its beautiful chrome and color-trim design
Pros
- Aesthetically pleasing
- Well-designed handle and spout
- Solid insulation and heat retention
Cons
- Noisy operator
- Relatively expensive
- No extra functions
Dualit is a British manufacturer known for its well-built and visually striking range of small kitchen appliances and homewares, which includes toasters, coffee machines, kettles, cookware, and more. Living up to the brand’s reputation, the Dualit Lite 1.5l Kettle is a solidly built and aesthetically pleasing piece of kitchenware, with its shiny, chrome design and matt black trim coming together to bring a bright, elegant look to your kitchen countertop. Boiling efficiently, pouring smoothly, and being generally pleasant to use, the biggest question hanging over the Lite is whether it can justify its fairly steep price tag and stand up to models that offer more technical features and functions.
Dualit Lite 1.5l Kettle review: What do you get for the money?
At full price, the Dualit Lite 1.5l costs a pretty significant $140. For that money you get a 1.5l-capacity 2,400W kettle (though, notably, the version we tested was a 3,000W model) with a highly finished stainless steel body, plus heat-proof handle and a heat-proof hinged lid. The Lite measures a reasonably compact 6.5 x 10.2 x 8.7in (WDH) and weighs 3.75lb. It has a clear plastic viewing window with measurement markings in cups, and it sits on a 360-degree swivel base with rubber feet to prevent slippage.
The Dualit Lite is a particularly attractive-looking kettle that feels great to use, but at $140, it sits in a somewhat awkward position, with cheaper kettles operating similarly well while more expensive options offer extra features and functions. If you’re simply looking to boil water, then cheaper options from less well-known brands or retailer own-brands will probably get the job done just as well.
Want your kettle to do a little more than just boil water? The Zwilling Enfinigy Cool Touch Pro ($170) is well-insulated, offers variable temperature controls and a keep-warm function, plus it showcases a sleek, ultra-modern design. The KitchenAid Pro Line Electric Kettle ($209) offers a truly classic design, alongside variable temperature controls, ultra-sturdy build quality, and several other neat design touches.
Dualit Lite 1.5l Kettle review: What’s good about it?
The majority of the kettles in our group test were 3,000W models, so naturally, performance results were quite close. Still, the Dualit Lite deserves praise for boiling a liter of water (0.26 gallons) in just 2mins 26secs at a rate of 32.9°F/s – which wasn’t far behind our speediest kettle. It also performed admirably in our insulation and heat-retention tests, heating to a not unreasonable exterior temperature of 152.6°F, and having its water remain at a very respectable 199.4°F five minutes after coming to a boil.
Outside of performance, the kettle’s aesthetic appeal is one of its main draws. As noted above, the Lite sports a highly finished, silver steel body and a classic jug shape, with the black trim that runs along the side and top of the kettle adding a touch of class. The classic look and color choice of the Lite will fit neatly into any kitchen. And, if you want to commit fully to its aesthetic, you can also pair it with Dualit’s Lite Toaster.
Another point of praise for the Dualit Lite is how nice it feels to use. More than just a pretty face, the kettle’s good design extends past its looks: the handle is long, grippy, and heatproof, as is the smoothly operating hinged lid; the so-called “anti-spill” spout pours smoothly, seemingly helping to avoid drips; and the measurement markings either side of the kettle prove helpful, allowing me to boil just the amount of water needed.
Dualit Lite 1.5l Kettle review: What could be better?
The one true fault I found with the Dualit Lite is that it’s pretty loud, at least compared to the other kettles in our group test. On measuring, it registered 58.3dB, making it second loudest in the group. Compare this to the quieter kettles we tested, such as the KitchenAid Pro Line, which landed in the low 50s, and you can hear a noticeable difference.
That technical flaw aside, my main complaint with this model is that it’s probably too expensive. At its price point, I’d really expect some added functionality – a number of temperature setting options, at the very least.
Dualit Lite 1.5l Kettle review: Should you buy it?
If you’re looking for a barebones kettle just to boil water, you may be better off just picking something cheaper. Similarly, if you’re looking for a more fully featured model, the KitchenAid Pro Line or Zwilling Enfinigy Cool Touch Pro both offer more functionality.
All that said, there are two main things people care about when purchasing a kettle: that it boils water quickly and efficiently (which the Lite does) and that it looks nice on their countertop, which the shiny, chrome finish and matt trim will ensure is the case for most kitchens. Furthermore, the nicely designed handle, lid, and spout of the Dualit Lite make using it a smooth and pleasant experience, which is an added bonus that not all kettles can match.