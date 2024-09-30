Dualit Lite 1.5l Kettle Review: A Gorgeous, Competent Kettle

Want your kettle to do a little more than just boil water? The Zwilling Enfinigy Cool Touch Pro ($170) is well-insulated, offers variable temperature controls and a keep-warm function, plus it showcases a sleek, ultra-modern design. The KitchenAid Pro Line Electric Kettle ($209) offers a truly classic design, alongside variable temperature controls, ultra-sturdy build quality, and several other neat design touches.

Dualit Lite 1.5l Kettle review: What’s good about it?

The majority of the kettles in our group test were 3,000W models, so naturally, performance results were quite close. Still, the Dualit Lite deserves praise for boiling a liter of water (0.26 gallons) in just 2mins 26secs at a rate of 32.9°F/s – which wasn’t far behind our speediest kettle. It also performed admirably in our insulation and heat-retention tests, heating to a not unreasonable exterior temperature of 152.6°F, and having its water remain at a very respectable 199.4°F five minutes after coming to a boil.