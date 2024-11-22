Keurig K-Café Single Serve Coffee Latte & Cappuccino Maker Review: A Quick and Easy Way to Make Lattes and Cappuccinos
The Keurig K-Café offers coffee-making convenience with its speciality shot feature and built-in frother for quick and easy brewing
Pros
- Makes a concentrated shot of coffee for lattes or cappuccinos
- Frother makes foam for lattes, cappuccinos, and cold foam
- Large, removable 60oz water tank
Cons
- Coffee tends to splatter in shorter cups
- Cold foam doesn’t hold well
Keurig is known for its convenient and fast coffee made with its K-Cup capsules. Similar to other Keurig coffee makers, the K-Café offers all the convenience of a Keurig machine with the ability to make coffee house drinks such as lattes and cappuccinos. It brews specialty concentrated shots of coffee, which can be made with any K-Cup, and comes equipped with a built-in frothing container that makes milk foam at the push of a button.
I’ve reviewed the Keurig K-Café Single Serve Coffee Latte & Cappuccino Maker so you can discover whether it’s the right coffee machine for you.
Keurig K-Café Single Serve Coffee Latte & Cappuccino Maker review: What do you get for the money?
For around $200, the Keurig K-Café delivers a quick and convenient cup of coffee with the added bonus of being able to make a 4oz concentrated shot for a latte or cappuccino. Regular coffee, or the concentrated shot, can be made with any K-Cup, or a My K-Cup Universal Reusable Coffee Filter (this is purchased separately) if using your favorite ground coffee.
The K-Café has options for multiple coffee sizes including 6, 8, 10, and 12oz. There’s also a strong option for a more intense cup. The machine includes an attached frothing container that provides three options for foam: cappuccino, latte, or cold foam. After filling the container with milk, simply push one of the froth options to start the hands-off process of making foam. Helpfully, the frother lid and whisk are dishwasher safe, making clean-up super simple. The machine boasts a 60oz water tank, which means you can make multiple servings before it will need refilling.
Keurig K-Café Single Serve Coffee Latte & Cappuccino Maker review: What does it do well?
This machine brews a single cup of coffee quickly, eliminating the hassle of preparing a full pot or cleaning up ground coffee. When I used it at home, I found it easy to operate: just push a few buttons, and a few minutes later, a fresh cup of coffee was ready. The push-button panel is easy to use, offering a choice of a coffee or latte/cappuccino, a stronger brew, and several size choices.
However, the real selling point of this machine – and what sets it apart from others – is the concentrated shot and frother. I found the concentrated shot of coffee slightly on the bitter side, but not noticeable once I had added milk for a latte. Note, too, that I tried only one type of K-Cup, so this likely could be remedied using a different capsule. After brewing a 10oz cup of coffee, I found the resulting drink hot displayed the typical taste profile of a Keurig coffee. The strong option produced a slightly more intense-tasting coffee with a darker, roasted flavor. While there isn’t a setting to adjust the water temperature, the coffee was hot.
The frother is built into the machine, but the milk container is removable. The frothing unit is straightforward to use, with three buttons for the options of latte, cappuccino, or cold foam. I wouldn’t describe its performance as amazing – foam produced on the cappuccino setting wasn’t particularly thick, for example – but it delivers good results in exchange for the convenience. Plus, frothing for a second time resulted in a lot more foam.
As is typical of most frothers, the one here worked well with whole milk but was less effective with almond milk. Although do note that different brands of non-dairy milks will produce different amounts of foam depending on their ingredients. Keurig recommends experimenting with different brands to see what works best for you.
The container’s attached handle makes pouring the foam into a cup easy – and, helpfully, the container is dishwasher safe, so clean-up is easy. A quick rinse will suffice, but we’d suggest a deeper clean in the dishwasher every few uses.
As far as water tanks go, the removable one here has a large opening to easily pour in water without spilling; there’s a carrying handle, too, for those who like to fill it at the sink. If you like to use a travel mug, the opening is tall enough to accommodate a cup up to 7.2in.
Keurig K-Café Single Serve Coffee Latte & Cappuccino Maker review: What could be improved?
There are a few areas where the K-Café coffee maker could be improved. Those who like to use travel mugs should be aware that while there’s enough clearance to accommodate a cup up to 7.2in, using a shorter mug results in the coffee splattering. Not enough to create a big mess, but over time it will necessitate a wipe-down of the machine.
Additionally, there’s no option to adjust the water temperature, so while the coffee is hot, it might not be hot enough for those who prefer their brew steaming. The machine also lacks an option for brewing iced coffee. When I tested the cold-frothing feature, the bubbles were large and dissipated quickly rather than producing a fine microfoam, but this is typical of many frothers that come with an option for cold foam.
Keurig K-Café Single Serve Coffee Latte & Cappuccino Maker review: Verdict
This Keurig K-Café machine combines the convenience of a Keurig with the capability to make drinks that mimic cappuccinos and lattes. The specialty shot feature sets it apart from others, producing a concentrated shot of coffee that can be mixed with milk to replicate cappuccinos or lattes. It uses K-Cups or a reusable My K-Cup filter, so it’s easy to dial in on your favorite coffee and keeps things simple with a few options for coffee and size of drink.
The built-in frothing container eliminates the need for a separate frother, and while the K-Café doesn’t brew a true espresso shot, it’s hard to beat the convenience of using a pod and integrated frothing container to make a cappuccino or latte with minimal work. The drink won’t be the same as you’d get from a barista at a coffee house, but this coffee machine is an excellent option for someone who values a quick, effortless latte or cappuccino in addition to a regular cup of coffee.