Keurig K-Café Single Serve Coffee Latte & Cappuccino Maker Review: A Quick and Easy Way to Make Lattes and Cappuccinos

However, the real selling point of this machine – and what sets it apart from others – is the concentrated shot and frother. I found the concentrated shot of coffee slightly on the bitter side, but not noticeable once I had added milk for a latte. Note, too, that I tried only one type of K-Cup, so this likely could be remedied using a different capsule. After brewing a 10oz cup of coffee, I found the resulting drink hot displayed the typical taste profile of a Keurig coffee. The strong option produced a slightly more intense-tasting coffee with a darker, roasted flavor. While there isn’t a setting to adjust the water temperature, the coffee was hot.

The frother is built into the machine, but the milk container is removable. The frothing unit is straightforward to use, with three buttons for the options of latte, cappuccino, or cold foam. I wouldn’t describe its performance as amazing – foam produced on the cappuccino setting wasn’t particularly thick, for example – but it delivers good results in exchange for the convenience. Plus, frothing for a second time resulted in a lot more foam.

As is typical of most frothers, the one here worked well with whole milk but was less effective with almond milk. Although do note that different brands of non-dairy milks will produce different amounts of foam depending on their ingredients. Keurig recommends experimenting with different brands to see what works best for you.

The container’s attached handle makes pouring the foam into a cup easy – and, helpfully, the container is dishwasher safe, so clean-up is easy. A quick rinse will suffice, but we’d suggest a deeper clean in the dishwasher every few uses.

As far as water tanks go, the removable one here has a large opening to easily pour in water without spilling; there’s a carrying handle, too, for those who like to fill it at the sink. If you like to use a travel mug, the opening is tall enough to accommodate a cup up to 7.2in.