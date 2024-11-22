Jura J8 Fully Automatic Espresso Machine Review: A Machine for Those Who Want All the Options

Jura J8 review: What does it do well?

The Jura J8 coffee maker stands out as an exceptional choice for coffee lovers, thanks to its array of advanced features – and particularly for those who like sweetened drinks. One of its unique features is the Sweet Foam function, which includes a separate container that attaches to the milk spout for adding sweetener directly to the foam while frothing. I found the syrup container with its three marks to indicate sweetness level easy to fill, and to attach to the machine. Plus, sweetness was perfectly distributed throughout the foam and steamed milk.

The Jura’s milk spout system dispenses espresso and milk simultaneously, eliminating the need to reposition your cup. The frother created a smooth foam and was exceptionally impressive in handling almond milk, producing a substantial amount of froth where other machines can struggle. Cappuccinos and lattes were topped with a smooth froth, similar to what you’d get at any coffee shop.

In use, I was amazed by how realistically the on-screen illustrations mirrored the machine’s components. When making an Americano, the instructions on the display guided me through adjusting the manual grinder knob, complete with an illustration that looked exactly like the machine making it easy to figure out which part is being referenced. The instruction manual, however, is not as clear.

For each drink, you can make several adjustments, including grind settings, from mild to intense; coffee strength from one to 10 beans; volume, ranging from 0.5 to 8oz depending on the drink; plus selecting from low, normal, or high temperatures. If the drink is made with milk, the machine includes additional settings for milk foam time, adjustable from 1 to 45 seconds to get the exact amount of preferred froth. Note that the drink profile can be saved, so you don’t have to adjust it each time you make a drink. The machine also has an extra chute for ground coffee – a nice touch for those who want to drink decaf or switch up their coffee without changing the beans in the hopper.

The coffee delivered by the Jura J8 was hot and flavorful, whether using whole beans or pre-ground coffee in the chute. The coffee option arrived with a layer of crema that’s typical of an espresso shot; it added a richness and depth to the drink without adding milk. However, it may not be for those who prefer traditional drip coffee.

Once you’re finished making drinks, the Jura J8 automatically rinses the milk system to help keep it clean and functioning properly. In addition, the machine rinses when shutting off and starting up, ensuring that each cup of coffee is fresh and untainted by leftover residue.

Jura J8 review: What could be improved?

The Jura J8 can stand up to most coffee shops in terms of variety and quality of drinks. However, there are a few areas where it could be improved. The machine isn’t intuitive to use right from the start, it took me some time to get the hang of, and the online instruction manual could be clearer in guiding users through the various features, such as adjusting preferences like strength or volume after pushing start. That said, this is only really an issue in the early stages; once you’ve figured it out, making a drink in the Jura J8 couldn’t be easier. In addition, the fact that Jura recommends daily cleaning of the milk system when it’s used could prove bothersome for some users.