Jura J8 Fully Automatic Espresso Machine Review: A Machine for Those Who Want All the Options
The Jura J8 stands out for its versatility and high-quality coffee, offering a foam system that allows you to add some sweetness
Pros
- Option for adding sweetened milk foam to drinks
- Makes a large variety of drinks
- Creates excellent froth
Cons
- Machine isn’t intuitive and instructions could be clearer
- Recommended to clean the frothing system daily when used
The Jura J8 is a fully automatic espresso machine that grinds and brews coffee with an option to add sweetener to foamed milk, for a price. It features Jura’s 3D brewing technology, which allows water to flow evenly through the ground coffee at multiple levels, while its pulse extraction process and P.A.G.2+ with aroma control actively monitor the grind consistency and more to deliver the perfect drink.
The J8 coffee machine also offers multiple coffee options and has a large color touchscreen. New to this model is the option to create sweet foam, with milk flavored with the addition of your choice of syrup. This is one of Jura’s newest coffee machines so we’ve tested it to see how it measures up.
Jura J8 review: What do you get for the money?
The Jura J8 Fully Automatic Espresso machine is an advanced coffee and espresso maker that could rival any coffee house when it comes to drink options. There are 17 to choose from, including popular drinks such as coffee and lattes to niche options such as cortados, doppios, flat whites, and more. In addition, the machine is capable of brewing drinks at a variety of sizes, as well as offering options for coffee grind size, strength, and temperature.
For making foam, milk is stored in a separate container and connected to the milk system spout via a tube for easy frothing. The newest feature is the Sweet Foam function, which allows you to add syrup to frothy or steamed milk using a dedicated syrup attachment. The sweetness level is adjustable by filling the syrup container to one of three marks, and it’s automatically incorporated into the milk, for perfectly sweetened foam.
This espresso and coffee machine features what Jura calls a “Coffee Eye”, which is an automatic cup detection system that displays available drink options according to the size of cup placed under the spout. It also ensures your cup is in place before brewing begins. Included with the machine is a separate chute for pre-ground coffee, which is perfect for those times you may need decaf coffee, or if you just want to switch up the coffee when there are still beans in the hopper.
The large, colorful touchscreen is perfect for scrolling through options and settings, and when you’re all finished, the machine includes a self-rinsing function at the beginning and end of each brewing cycle to keep the machine clean and working its best.
Jura J8 review: What does it do well?
The Jura J8 coffee maker stands out as an exceptional choice for coffee lovers, thanks to its array of advanced features – and particularly for those who like sweetened drinks. One of its unique features is the Sweet Foam function, which includes a separate container that attaches to the milk spout for adding sweetener directly to the foam while frothing. I found the syrup container with its three marks to indicate sweetness level easy to fill, and to attach to the machine. Plus, sweetness was perfectly distributed throughout the foam and steamed milk.
The Jura’s milk spout system dispenses espresso and milk simultaneously, eliminating the need to reposition your cup. The frother created a smooth foam and was exceptionally impressive in handling almond milk, producing a substantial amount of froth where other machines can struggle. Cappuccinos and lattes were topped with a smooth froth, similar to what you’d get at any coffee shop.
In use, I was amazed by how realistically the on-screen illustrations mirrored the machine’s components. When making an Americano, the instructions on the display guided me through adjusting the manual grinder knob, complete with an illustration that looked exactly like the machine making it easy to figure out which part is being referenced. The instruction manual, however, is not as clear.
For each drink, you can make several adjustments, including grind settings, from mild to intense; coffee strength from one to 10 beans; volume, ranging from 0.5 to 8oz depending on the drink; plus selecting from low, normal, or high temperatures. If the drink is made with milk, the machine includes additional settings for milk foam time, adjustable from 1 to 45 seconds to get the exact amount of preferred froth. Note that the drink profile can be saved, so you don’t have to adjust it each time you make a drink. The machine also has an extra chute for ground coffee – a nice touch for those who want to drink decaf or switch up their coffee without changing the beans in the hopper.
The coffee delivered by the Jura J8 was hot and flavorful, whether using whole beans or pre-ground coffee in the chute. The coffee option arrived with a layer of crema that’s typical of an espresso shot; it added a richness and depth to the drink without adding milk. However, it may not be for those who prefer traditional drip coffee.
Once you’re finished making drinks, the Jura J8 automatically rinses the milk system to help keep it clean and functioning properly. In addition, the machine rinses when shutting off and starting up, ensuring that each cup of coffee is fresh and untainted by leftover residue.
Jura J8 review: What could be improved?
The Jura J8 can stand up to most coffee shops in terms of variety and quality of drinks. However, there are a few areas where it could be improved. The machine isn’t intuitive to use right from the start, it took me some time to get the hang of, and the online instruction manual could be clearer in guiding users through the various features, such as adjusting preferences like strength or volume after pushing start. That said, this is only really an issue in the early stages; once you’ve figured it out, making a drink in the Jura J8 couldn’t be easier. In addition, the fact that Jura recommends daily cleaning of the milk system when it’s used could prove bothersome for some users.
Jura J8 review: Verdict
The Jura J8 delivers both high-quality drinks and versatility, especially for those who enjoy sweetened and frothy coffee drinks. The Sweet Foam function allows you to easily add sweetener directly to the foam, while the dual-spout system dispenses espresso and milk for a faffless drink-making experience.
In addition, the frother makes excellent foam and excels with plant-based milk, producing a smooth, silky top that can stand up to coffee shop quality. The machine’s on-screen illustrations simplify adjustments for grind size, strength, volume, and temperature, and the Jura J8 offers convenient options such as saving drink profiles and using pre-ground coffee. Coffee from both whole beans and the pre-ground chute is consistently hot and tasty.
Some may find the learning curve and the need to clean the milk system daily a bit frustrating, but if you’re after high-quality coffee drinks with a sweet foam option, the Jura J8 is a solid choice, providing you’ve got the budget.