Balmuda The Brew Coffee Maker Review: Excellent Pour-Over Coffee That’s Completely Automated

The black plastic and stainless steel look is modern and sleek, and could proudly be displayed on the counter. I’ve received plenty of compliments from those who have caught sight of The Brew on my counter.

The carafe has a double-walled vacuum seal that keeps the coffee hot; you likely won’t need to keep the coffee hot for long since it only brews for a maximum of three cups per brew. The brew time is a quick four to seven minutes depending on the mode (Regular, Strong, or Iced) and size (Small, Medium, or Large) you choose.

Balmuda The Brew coffee maker review: What does it do well?

This coffee maker does the one thing it’s intended to do very well – it makes amazing pour-over coffee at the push of a button. Putting it through its paces at home, it delivered excellent-tasting coffee that was free of any noticeable sediment. In fact, I was amazed that the results were so flavorful and not in the slightest watered down – something that other coffee makers struggle to do.

At the start of the brewing process, The Brew adds a small amount of hot water directly to the carafe. It then showers the coffee grounds with hot water in precisely timed intervals. Although I didn’t test the temperature of every drip, I can confidently say that the end result was always a delicious-tasting cup of pour-over coffee. Near the end of the cycle hot water is dispensed directly into the carafe, which is the brand’s “bypass pouring” technique. While not a true pour-over in the conventional sense, the advantage here is that it extracts the full flavor of the coffee without over-extracting the grounds, which can lead to bitterness and astringency. Even on the Strong setting, The Brew produced a cup of coffee that was full-flavored without tasting burnt or watered down. When I tried the over-ice feature, the machine brewed a stronger coffee so that it didn’t taste diluted when I poured it over ice.