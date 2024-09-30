KitchenAid Pro Line 1.5l Kettle Review: Stylish, Functional, and Effective
Eye-catching and tangibly well-designed, the KitchenAid Artisan Kettle is a bonafide classic
Pros
- Variable temperature settings
- Fast, quiet boiling
- Attractive design
Cons
- Pretty heavy
- Very expensive
Much like the brand’s classic stand mixer, the KitchenAid Pro Line Kettle is nicely finished, has a colorful, eye-catching design, and is sturdy and functional. While it’s as pricey an option as you’re likely to find, this variable temperature model is one of the best kettles we’ve tested and the perfect kitchen upgrade for aesthetes, coffee and green tea drinkers, or simply anyone who enjoys a touch of luxury at home.
KitchenAid Pro Line 1.5l Kettle review: What do you get for the money?
While its $209 price tag is pretty high for a kettle, the KitchenAid Pro Life does marry form and function in a number of impressive ways. The Pro Line has a matt, textured exterior made from hard anodized aluminum and is available in a range of striking colors.
The kettle operates off a fairly standard 1,440W power supply (note: the version we tested was a 3,000W model and the boil times listed are based on this power level) and has a dual-walled, stainless steel interior for better insulation and heat retention. There’s a roomy maximum capacity of 1.5l, with the main body measuring 10.5 x 10.5 x 8.8in (WDH) and weighing a fairly substantial 5.5lb. The exterior of the kettle also has an old-fashioned, dial temperature gauge, while its 360-degree swivel base houses the temperature setting handle, which can be set to between 50°C and 100°C (122°F to 212°F) at 10ºC intervals.
Of course, if spending this amount on a kettle is a stretch too far, then you can find some of the functionality and design verve of the Pro Line in kettles that are a little cheaper. In terms of sleek and shiny designs, the Zwilling Enfinigy Cool Touch Pro ($170) and the Dualit Lite ($140) both offer aesthetic appeal similar to the eye-catching KitchenAid Artisan; the Enfinigy Pro, in particular, can go toe-to-toe with the Pro Line in terms of features. Beyond those options that we’ve tested and enjoyed first-hand, if you want a more barebones kettle that costs a lot less, you can always pick a simple and reliable option from your local BestBuy or Walmart.
KitchenAid Pro Line 1.5l Kettle review: What’s good about it?
First off, let’s look at the Pro Line’s performance in our rigorous series of group kettle tests. Performing roughly on par with the other 3,000W models (note: the model linked out from this article is a 1,440W version of the kettle we tested), the KitchenAid Pro Line boiled a liter of water (0.26 gallons) in just 2mins 22secs, with a boil rate of 32.9°F/s – for context, the speediest boiler we tested came in at 2mins 15secs with a boil rate of 33°F/s. The KitchenAid kettle also performed well in terms of insulation and heat retention, remaining a cool 91°F on the outside during use, unlike other models whose exterior reached a nigh-hazardous 172°F. It kept water at a decent temperature over time, too, measuring 196°F five minutes after coming to a boil. Finally, the Artisan was the best of the lot in terms of the sound produced while boiling, registering a peak noise level of just 52.2dB, a good 10 decibels quieter than the loudest kettle.
As noted above, the Artisan mainly triumphs in terms of form and functionality. The kettle has a beautiful shape and texture, with the wide selection of colors available meaning it will be sure to fit into any countertop color scheme. The handle is nicely textured, well-sized and feels pleasant to grip, while the temperature gauge and boil button move smoothly and emit a pleasant low beep and illuminating white glow.
The range of temperatures available is impressive, ranging from 50°C to 100°C (122°F to 212°F) marked on the kettle in increments of 10°C (50°F), meaning you can easily bring water to correct temperatures for drinks such as green tea, matcha, and coffee without needing to wait for it to cool or add cold water. The temperature gauge on the outside of the kettle itself brings a bit of old-fashioned class to the appliance while also being practical, since it lets you check on the temperature of the water even when it’s off its base.
KitchenAid Pro Line 1.5l Kettle review: What could be better?
Given its steep price, the KitchenAid Pro Line would be very difficult to recommend if it had any serious flaws – which, surprisingly, it doesn’t. Due to its capaciousness, build quality and its dual-walled construction, the worst thing I can say about the Pro Line is that it’s a bit on the heavy side, and so maybe it’s best avoided if your wrists are especially delicate. Aside from that, the only caveat is that there are cheaper variable temperature kettles out there that will operate with similar efficacy – though none, admittedly, that can match the look and feel of the Pro Line.
KitchenAid Pro Line 1.5l Kettle review: Should you buy it?
If you’re a hot drinks aficionado who can afford it, then the KitchenAid Pro Line is well worth the money in our estimation. This kettle is a fast, quiet boiler, with an excellent range of temperature settings, making it perfect for fans of green tea, matcha, coffee, and of course, regular tea. The model sports a sturdy build, which suggests it will last for years, and its classic design and color choices mean it’s unlikely to look out of place in your kitchen, no matter what trends come and go. What’s more, between its nicely weighted handle, soft pouring spout, and its pleasant beeps, the KitchenAid Pro Line feels truly luxurious to use, earning it top marks from us.