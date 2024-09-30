KitchenAid Pro Line 1.5l Kettle Review: Stylish, Functional, and Effective

Of course, if spending this amount on a kettle is a stretch too far, then you can find some of the functionality and design verve of the Pro Line in kettles that are a little cheaper. In terms of sleek and shiny designs, the Zwilling Enfinigy Cool Touch Pro ($170) and the Dualit Lite ($140) both offer aesthetic appeal similar to the eye-catching KitchenAid Artisan; the Enfinigy Pro, in particular, can go toe-to-toe with the Pro Line in terms of features. Beyond those options that we’ve tested and enjoyed first-hand, if you want a more barebones kettle that costs a lot less, you can always pick a simple and reliable option from your local BestBuy or Walmart.

KitchenAid Pro Line 1.5l Kettle review: What’s good about it?

First off, let’s look at the Pro Line’s performance in our rigorous series of group kettle tests. Performing roughly on par with the other 3,000W models (note: the model linked out from this article is a 1,440W version of the kettle we tested), the KitchenAid Pro Line boiled a liter of water (0.26 gallons) in just 2mins 22secs, with a boil rate of 32.9°F/s – for context, the speediest boiler we tested came in at 2mins 15secs with a boil rate of 33°F/s. The KitchenAid kettle also performed well in terms of insulation and heat retention, remaining a cool 91°F on the outside during use, unlike other models whose exterior reached a nigh-hazardous 172°F. It kept water at a decent temperature over time, too, measuring 196°F five minutes after coming to a boil. Finally, the Artisan was the best of the lot in terms of the sound produced while boiling, registering a peak noise level of just 52.2dB, a good 10 decibels quieter than the loudest kettle.