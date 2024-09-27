The Best Blenders and Smoothie Makers to Buy in 2024

If you like to start your day with a fruit or veg smoothie, throw together healthy soups and sauces, or refuel after a workout at the gym with a protein shake, then a blender can be a great addition to your kitchen armory. Using fresh ingredients and blitzing them as needed retains more of their vitamins and nutrients, ensuring that your soups, sauces, and smoothies taste fantastic, with ingredients keeping more of their natural sweetness and flavor.

Many blenders are designed to save worktop (or gym-bag) space, plus reduce washing up by pulverizing ingredients directly into a cup or bottle; they usually come with an attached lid, so you can sip straight away or store it for later. Some even come with built-in cleaning cycles and dishwasher-safe parts, delivering hassle-free cleanup once you’re done.

Below, you’ll find our handy buying guide explaining all the features you should consider when buying a blender, alongside our pick of the best blenders and smoothie makers available right now.