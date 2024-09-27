The Best Blenders and Smoothie Makers to Buy in 2024
Blitz soups, smoothies, and sauces at home or on the go with our picks of the best blenders to buy in 2024
If you like to start your day with a fruit or veg smoothie, throw together healthy soups and sauces, or refuel after a workout at the gym with a protein shake, then a blender can be a great addition to your kitchen armory. Using fresh ingredients and blitzing them as needed retains more of their vitamins and nutrients, ensuring that your soups, sauces, and smoothies taste fantastic, with ingredients keeping more of their natural sweetness and flavor.
Many blenders are designed to save worktop (or gym-bag) space, plus reduce washing up by pulverizing ingredients directly into a cup or bottle; they usually come with an attached lid, so you can sip straight away or store it for later. Some even come with built-in cleaning cycles and dishwasher-safe parts, delivering hassle-free cleanup once you’re done.
Below, you’ll find our handy buying guide explaining all the features you should consider when buying a blender, alongside our pick of the best blenders and smoothie makers available right now.
Best blender and smoothie makers: At a glance
|Best blender for most people
|Nutribullet 600 (~$70)
|Check price at Amazon
|Best affordable cordless blender
|BlendJet 2 (~$50)
|Check price at Amazon
|Best all rounder
|KitchenAid K150 Blender (~$200)
|Check price at Amazon
How we test blenders and smoothie makers
Whether you’re looking for a blender to make sauces, soups, or smoothies, our testing will ensure you pick the best model for your needs, whatever your budget. Every model is put through the same tests so that they can be compared fairly and accurately. We test each model’s settings by making smoothies using softer fruits at lower speeds in less powerful blenders, and more fibrous vegetables, nuts, and legumes at higher speeds in more powerful blenders. If there are any additional features, such as an ultra-high speed or pulse setting, we test these, too. We then note the time it takes each blender to reach our desired consistency.
As well as using a decibel meter to factor in noise levels, we consider functionality, to determine whether a model will be the right fit for you and your kitchen. We note whether a particular blender is the right size and shape to fit on your countertop, and whether the average person will find it intuitive to use. The answer to these questions, and more, plus our tests ensure every model in our roundup will be the perfect match for someone, no matter their needs or budget.
The best blenders and smoothie makers you can buy in 2024
1. BlendJet 2: Best affordable cordless blender
Price when reviewed: $50
If you’re looking for a blender to take with you to the gym, or for puréeing baby food while you’re out and about, a cordless blender with a rechargeable battery makes a lot of sense. The recently launched BlendJet 2 is just that – a simple, compact, and lightweight blender that comes in an eye-catching range of 32 colors to suit any tastes. The blender’s small motor is quiet but efficient, and the single-button design is simple to use: press once for a 20-second blend and twice for pulse mode.
The BlendJet 2’s 16fl oz plastic jug has handy markings on the side, so it’s easy to measure liquids directly into the blender, and the lid features a handy carry-strap. You can charge the appliance using any USB-C cable you might have to hand, but BlendJet does supply a charging cable in the box, too. A full charge takes one hour, delivering approximately 15 blends. Attractive and simple to use, the BlendJet 2 is a great option for blending on the go.
Key specs – Jug capacity: 16fl oz; Motor power: 1,000 watts; Speed settings: 1; Size (WDH): 3 x 3 x 9.3in
2. Nutribullet 600 Series: Best blender for most people
Price when reviewed: $70
With so many different models in Nutribullet’s range, you might find yourself in a blend of confusion. In our tests, we found that the Nutribullet 600 series offers the perfect balance of affordability and power. The compact blender, perfect for breakfast smoothies or post-workout shakes, comes with one small cup for sauces and single-person drinks, and one classic cup that can hold larger quantities.
During testing, we found the Nutribullet’s high-speed blades had no trouble with fibrous vegetables, nuts, or seeds, whipping up a classic green smoothie in fewer than 30 seconds. Every smoothie or sauce blitzed came out silky-smooth and bright. What’s more, we found that smoothies made in the Nutribullet appeared to keep their color and freshness for longer than those made in cheaper models.
While you can crush small amounts of ice in this version, we’d suggest opting for a higher-powered model – such as the 900 series – if you’re planning to regularly use the blender for super-tough jobs.
Key specs – Jug capacity: 15.3fl oz; Motor power: 600 watts; Speed settings: 1; Size (WDH): 5.5 x 5.5 x 7.9in
3. Vitamix A2300 Ascent Series Blender: Best premium blender
Price when reviewed: $550
Want a truly versatile, high-powered blender that can effortlessly purée nuts into butters, grind fresh coffee beans, and crush ice, while also capable of blitzing all the soups and smoothies you’d expect a typical blender to handle? Vitamix is the go-to manufacturer for superbly made, reliable blenders, and the Ascent series is the brand’s premium blender range. Priced at $550 – a serious investment for most households – the A2300 is actually the entry-level Ascent model; super-premium blenders in the series are priced closer to $700.
So what do you get for your money? First and foremost is a high-powered 1,440W motor, which spins a laser-cut stainless steel blade that can blitz through just about anything. A generous 64fl oz jug means you can blend for the whole family in one go – ideal if you’re batch-cooking soups and sauces for the week ahead. A dial on the front of the unit offers 10 different blending speeds for ultimate control, and a handy digital timer shows you the length of time you’ve been blending. You can even connect the A2300 to the Vitamix app for recipe suggestions.
It’s definitely an investment, but the Vitamix A2300 blends all manner of ingredients effortlessly, crushing ice and smooshing nuts to the exact consistency of your choosing. A 10-year guarantee means many happy years of blending.
Key specs – Jug capacity: 64fl oz; Motor power: 1,440 watts; Speed settings: 10; Size (WDH): 8 x 11 x 17in
How to choose the best blender or smoothie maker for you
Plug-in or portable?
Those mostly looking to use their blender at home, to make soups and sauces in fairly large quantities, will probably be best served by a corded model with a larger jug to sit on a countertop. Such blenders typically include more powerful motors that are better suited to handling a greater volume of ingredients.
However, if you want a blender to take with you to the gym (or to purée baby food on the go) then a cordless blender in a more compact form will better suit your needs. Rechargeable cordless blenders are smaller and neater, but premium models can be as powerful and fully featured as their countertop equivalents.
How many speed settings do I need?
The majority of blenders offer multiple speed settings, which deliver better control over consistency when blending different ingredients. Most have at least two speeds, allowing smoother or chunkier blends; some even come with settings designed for specific tasks, such as milkshakes or crushing ice. We don’t recommend crushing ice in a blender that isn’t designed for the purpose, though, since it can blunt the blades.
What type of jug is best?
Plastic jugs are lighter in weight but absorb odors over time and can scratch easily. Glass jugs, on the other hand, are sturdier and more aesthetically pleasing, but can be very heavy when full. A high-quality BPA-free plastic such as Tritan is strong, light, and looks like glass, offering the best of both worlds – but it can be pricey.
If you’re blending for the whole family, opt for a blender with a larger jug. For blending soups, look for a model with a heat-proof jug of good capacity to allow room for steam. A specific soup setting will ensure you can blend safely without the risk of damage to your blender or your kitchen from hot liquids.
What difference does a higher wattage make?
A low-wattage blender is fine for thin sauces and light smoothies, but a high-performance blender with a high motor wattage will break down tougher ingredients such as nuts or root vegetables more easily. If you want to make super-smoothies with all kinds of ingredients, or thick sauces and dips such as hummus, then it’s worth investing in a more powerful motor; a lower-powered motor may become damaged by hard or heavy ingredients.