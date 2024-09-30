Zwilling Enfinigy Cool Touch Pro Kettle Review: Chic and Cheerful

Zwilling Enfinigy Pro Kettle review: What could be better?

There’s plenty to love about the Zwilling Enfinigy Pro, then, but there’s no getting away from the fact that its 1,850W heating coil holds it back quite a bit. (Note: while the versions of the kettle we tested ranged from 1,850W to 3,000W, most kettles sold in the US have a wattage of roughly 1,500W and will have different boil times to the ones listed below.)

In our kettle group test, the Enfinigy lagged way behind the mostly 3,000W field in terms of speed. The kettle boiled a liter of water in 3mins 45secs with a boil rate of 32.6°F/s. Compare this to the rest of the pack – which came in between 2mins 15secs and 2mins 25secs, with boil rates between 32.9°F/s and 33°F/s – and it’s hard not to be disappointed, especially given the Enfinigy’s otherwise solid design and relatively hefty price.

Another less serious quibble is the noise level the Enfinigy in use: while its peak loudness of 57dB wasn’t the highest we recorded (that dishonor goes to the Ninja Perfect Temperature at 63.1dB), it still makes it one of the louder kettles we’ve tested.