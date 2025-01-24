Our Place Wonder Oven Review: Air Frying Meets Easy Bake

In terms of energy efficiency, I tested the Wonder Oven in the same way I test all air fryers. I ran the appliance empty, on the air fry setting for an hour at 392ºF. Over this hour, it consumed just 0.56kWh of electricity, which is significantly less than on similarly sized and even smaller air fryers I’ve tested. Based on this result, at the time of writing the Wonder Oven will cost you just 13.9c per hour to run.

Energy efficient it may be, but at $175, it’s fairly pricey. That said, it’s still more affordable than many of the premium Ninja air fryers I’ve tested and arguably has a more interesting design too. There are cheaper, more budget air fryers out there, however, lower price points are often reflected in their build quality and general design.

Our Place Wonder Oven review: What’s good about it?

The major selling point of the Wonder Oven is its gorgeous, modern design. It’s very much made for people who want their appliances to look good in the kitchen. There are enough color choices to suit most tastes and the cutesy, nostalgic Easy-Bake design will appeal to a wide audience. Its manual controls feel great to use, especially in a world dominated by touch screens. The built-in timer, which has a pleasant, audible “ding” when it hits zero, is also a lovely touch and one I enjoyed hearing over and over.

I also like its wide variety of functions; there are enough of them to do everything you need but too few for your options to become overwhelming. My favorite little addition that makes the Wonder Oven what it is though, is the steam cap at the top of the appliance. As a keen home cook, I know how effective steam can be in the oven when baking, but the Wonder Oven’s tiny 1 teaspoon steam cap initially had me feeling sceptical.