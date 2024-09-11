Best Baby Monitors 2025: Our Favorite Audio and Video Cams, Tested by Parents

3. Maxi-Cosi See Pro Baby Monitor: Best smart monitor with parent unit

Price when reviewed: $250 | Check price at Amazon

As a brand synonymous with baby safety and functional yet stylish products, the latest offering from Maxi-Cosi’s home collection doesn’t disappoint. The See Pro monitor comes with a 5in parent screen that can be used without the need for Wi-Fi. There’s also the option to use the Connected Family App on your smartphone too – you’ll be notified on both devices when the baby cries.

The latest See Pro monitor has been upgraded with CryAssist technology, which not only detects your baby’s cries but translates them too, helping parents to figure out the cause of their baby’s fussing. How does it do this? By comparing your baby’s cries against a growing database of cries that have been identified and categorized under five different types: sleepy, fussy, hungry, gassy, and agitated. The monitor will even suggest ways to comfort them. And, while we would always say that nobody knows a baby’s cry like its parent, these soothing suggestions (including the sound programs) are very welcome when you’re out of ideas. A six-month subscription to the app is included, in reality though, you’re unlikely to need it beyond that as you become more familiar with your little one’s noises.

You can choose to mount it on the wall or perch it on a high piece of furniture, and either option will give you a great view thanks to the wide-angle, 30-degree tilt-down lens, and the included wedge mount.

Video and audio are both excellent, and the monitor reacts quickly and efficiently to noise and movement, as well as changes in temperature and humidity. In line with the brand’s stylish aesthetic, we also welcome the See Pro’s sleek design, which will fit into most nurseries and homes.