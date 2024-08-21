How to Set Up a Ring Doorbell

You can view a live feed, receive alerts, and talk to visitors using the Ring app without paying a monthly fee. However, if you want to record, save, or share video then you’ll need a subscription. A subscription to the Basic level of Ring Protect starts at a very reasonable $4.99/mth, and also includes features like person detection, package alerts, and photo-preview notifications. Meanwhile the higher tiers – Plus and Pro at $10 and $20 a month, respectively – give you access to things like a multi-camera live feed, picture-in-picture, and customized automations. On the highest Pro level, you can even have 24/7 alarm monitoring that requests dispatch of real-time emergency responders to break-ins or security threats, though that may be a bit much for the average homeowner.

4. Connect to the internet

Your Ring app will be able to walk you through how to connect the doorbell to the internet and your home’s Wi-Fi network. It’s important to be as near as possible to where the doorbell is going to be mounted when you connect it to the Wi-Fi so that you can check if you have a strong enough signal for the doorbell to work.

If the Wi-Fi signal is too weak, you can either buy a standard Wi-Fi extender, or consider investing in a Ring Chime. The Chime not only boosts Wi-Fi signal but also works as a doorbell chime (something you might have guessed from the name).

5. Shut off power

If you’re replacing an existing doorbell, you’ll need to shut off the power to your doorbell before you start working with electrical wires. Locate your home’s breaker box – it’s normally at the rear of your home, or in a garage or basement – and shut off the power to the doorbell.

Obviously, if you’re not replacing an existing doorbell, you can skip this step. It’s also not essential if you’re mounting a battery-powered doorbell.

6. Remove the old doorbell

If you don’t feel comfortable with this, it’s best to get a professional installer in to deal with the exposed wires. However, if you are confident and have the right knowledge, you can remove your old doorbell yourself. Start by using a screwdriver or a boxcutter to remove your old doorbell’s faceplate and expose the screws. Unscrew the old doorbell and pull it out very gently. This will expose the two power wires that will be wound around screws on the inside of the old doorbell. Loosen these screws and detach the wires, taking great care as you can damage them if you pull too hard.

7. Attach the mounting bracket

Before you actually attach the mounting bracket, you need to make sure that you’re getting the angle of view that you want. Open the Ring app on your phone and access the doorbell’s live video feed, holding the Ring doorbell up against the hole where it’s going to be mounted.

If the existing hole gives you the view you want, use the included level tool to make sure that the mounting bracket is straight and mark the location of the new screw holes with a pencil. Once they’re marked, you can remove the level and screw the mounting bracket directly over the existing doorbell hole.

If you need a different angle, use one of the angled mounting brackets that come with the Ring doorbell to tilt the camera up, down, left, or right. Attach this bracket first, by screwing it in, then attach the mounting bracket to it.

If you’re installing the doorbell on brick or stucco, you may need to use the included masonry drill bit to drill holes. Once you’ve drilled the holes, push in the small, white plastic anchors that will hold the screws in place, position the mounting bracket on top of them and then screw in the mounting bracket screws provided.

Whichever method you’re using, don’t tighten the screws too much as you don’t want them to start bending – this could make it difficult to attach the doorbell.

8. Attach the doorbell wires

If you’re using a wired Ring doorbell, you will need to attach the wires. It’s optional with a battery-powered Ring doorbell, but if you do connect the wires, it will prolong the battery life. Loosen the two screws on the mounting bracket located directly over the hole where the wiring is sticking out of the wall. Take the wires and wrap one around each screw, making sure that the wires aren’t touching. Check that the wires have a good connection to the screws and tighten the screws gently, if needed. This closes the circuit, wiring your Ring doorbell to the powerline.

9. Mount your Ring doorbell and turn on the power

You’re now ready to mount your Ring doorbell. This is very simple: position the doorbell above the bracket then press in and down until it clicks into place (you might need to use a little force).

Next, turn your breaker switch back on and check that everything is working, with the doorbell chiming in the house – if it’s not, you’ll probably need to double check your connections are secure. Once you’re happy with everything, screw the two security screws into the underside of the faceplate using the smaller end of the included screwdriver.

10. Set your app preferences

Lastly, set your preferences in the Ring app – choose what notifications you want to receive, set up motion detection, night vision, and which areas you want your camera to cover.

Your Ring doorbell is now completely set up and you can relax, safe in the knowledge that you can see everyone who’s coming and going from your front door.