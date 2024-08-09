The Best Air-Quality Monitors From Our Testing in 2024

The best air-quality monitors you can buy in 2024

1. Airthings View Plus: Best air-quality monitor

Price when reviewed: $299 | Check price at Amazon

Great for… checking measurements in real-time and other online features

Not so great for… cost

Airthings’ premium air-quality monitor offers all the features of the excellent Wave Plus below, plus some useful extras. The most obvious of these is the 2.9in ePaper screen, which can be configured to display any two measurements in real-time, plus the current air quality, when you wave your hand over the surface. I found the screen crisp and easy to read, despite the occasional ghosting that’s a known downside of ePaper tech, and it didn’t seem to hit the battery life too hard, either. A set of six AAs can last you up to two years, or you can power the View Plus with a USB-C cable – you’ll need to provide your own charger, though.

The other big upgrade is the built-in hub functionality. Keep the View Plus connected to your charger and you can use it as a gateway to connect any other Airthings monitors to the internet, allowing them to sync automatically with the Airthings dashboard in the cloud. With a couple of Airthings products in the house, I’ve found this easier than syncing with my smartphone, and it means I can access the latest data and notifications, no matter where I am.

Monitoring remains top-notch, covering radon, VOCs, PM2.5 pollutants, humidity, air pressure, and temperature, making it easy to track mold and damp risks as well as the effects of chemical pollution. The companion app is superb, too.

The View Plus is expensive, but if you want real-time monitoring with a built-in display, it’s the best AQM money can buy.

Key specs – Pollutants monitored: VOCs, PM2.5, radon; Temperature: Yes; Humidity: Yes; Display: 2.9in ePaper; Connectivity: 801.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth LE; Apps: iOS, Android, web-based dashboard; Power: 6 x AA, USB Type-C; Dimensions (WDH): 170 x 33 x 90mm