Are Baby Monitors Worth It? The Pros and Cons of Nursery Monitors

This is particularly handy if your child’s room is out of hearing range. As Marie, mom to two-year-old Artemis, explains: “We use our baby monitor in the evenings. We can’t hear anything at all from Artie’s room when we’re downstairs, so we really need one.”

Generally, even the most basic baby monitors will feature light-up alarms to get your attention when your baby cries. Marie adds: “Having a monitor also allows us to watch TV, or listen to music as loud as we want in the evenings, knowing that we’d hear if Artie needed us.”

Particularly with the latest Wi-Fi-enabled video monitors, the ability to enjoy your evening without worrying about your little one can even extend to those precious few nights out. As mom-of-one Annalise tells us: “I feel much more confident leaving our son with a babysitter if I can steal an occasional look at him on the monitor.”

Provides helpful data

Many modern monitors can supply parents with helpful information like room temperature or the humidity level. And, since it takes time for infants to develop the ability to regulate their own body temperature, this can be invaluable when it comes to keeping your baby safe and comfortable.

“We specifically looked for a model with a temperature gauge”, says Annalise. “This data has really helped us when deciding how to dress our son for bed and which tog sleeping bag to use.”

Monitors with built-in thermometers will often alert you when the temperature drops below 68ºF or rises above 72ºF, the generally recommended range for safe baby sleep.

Helps avoid unnecessary wakings

Many new parents may find themselves hovering at their baby’s bedroom door, listening for every tiny sound and agonizing over whether or not to go in, potentially waking them up unnecessarily. In such a situation, video monitors can be a huge help.

For example, if you can see that baby is sitting, or even standing up, then you’d probably want to enter and help settle them back down. But if you can see that their eyes are closed and they’re simply tossing and turning, or moaning softly, in their sleep then you’re probably justified in waiting a couple of minutes.

“We had an audio-only monitor for ages but switched to a video one when sleep deprivation pushed us to start sleep training”, shares Sam, mom to Rita. “The video monitor allowed us to see if we actually needed to go in and help, or if she was just having a dream, in which case going in would actually disrupt her and potentially ruin our whole night.”

Allows you to capture key moments

Some monitors offer some recording functionality, enabling you to capture cute – and possibly even crucial – moments on camera.

As dad Kevin illustrates: “We’ve toyed with whether it’s time to stop using a baby monitor, but our two-year-old has just started singing to himself when he wakes up. It’s absolutely adorable, and the monitor has allowed us to not only watch him as he sings, but also capture the moment on video to share with family.”

However, he importantly adds: “We were also able to capture audio of our son coughing at night when he was being investigated for asthma, and play the recording back to the doctor.”

The cons of investing in a baby monitor

Our conversations with parents also revealed some negative factors that you may want to consider when you’re investigating whether to get a baby monitor. We’ve addressed these below, with input from experts regarding their validity.

Potential for increased anxiety

Although many parents find the ability to check in on their little one while they sleep reassuring, for others it can actually heighten their anxiety, preventing them from relaxing during those precious moments of downtime.

Fear that others are getting it wrong when they’re supposed to be caring for your little one, or that feeling of not being in full control of their wellbeing are all too common, particularly for new moms. And many might find themselves checking to see how dad is doing putting the child to bed, when they’re supposed to be out, re-connecting with friends.

If this is a problem for you then Anna Mathur, a psychotherapist who specializes in parental mental health, suggests some strategies to manage this anxiety:

“Find a mantra, such as ‘she is safe, she is loved’, and repeat it to yourself when you find the anxiety rising”, she shares.

“Perhaps you log out of the app for the evening and ask the caregiver to call you should there be any problem. Keep your phone on loud and remind yourself of their promise.”

She adds: “Allowing someone else to care for your child helps form the village and enables you to get some much needed breathing space.”

Worries about cybersecurity

Some parents we spoke to said they had doubts over whether baby monitors are safe from hackers, fears that have largely been fueled by news reports of outside parties gaining access to people’s devices.

However, while stories about baby monitors being hacked are undoubtedly scary, thankfully, they’re very rare. The experts and retailers we spoke to assured us that cybersecurity is something that brands and manufacturers take extremely seriously, and the Wi-Fi connections that are used in cameras these days have the same level of encryption as most banking apps, so there is little reason to be concerned.

That said, the apps you need to use with smart monitors typically require you to set up an account to log in, so it’s vital that you create and maintain a secure password.

It is worth noting that these hacking incidents tend to be linked specifically to Wi-Fi-enabled models so, if this is a serious concern, you can always choose a simple device with just a camera unit and a screen unit instead.

How much should I spend on a baby monitor?

How much you might expect to spend on a baby monitor will largely depend on what you want it to do. There are monitors available at a wide range of price points – starting from around $15 and going up to around $300 – to suit different budgets and requirements.

At the top end of the range, one of the best high-end smart monitors that we’ve tested is the Nanit Pro, with an RRP of $250, though you can often find it for significantly less. This high-tech smart monitor features brilliant high-definition picture quality, has a cable-free above-cot design, and provides detailed feedback on your little one’s sleep patterns.

However, while these features may be useful, they may be overkill for some parents, so it’s worth considering what’s most important to you before purchasing.

Final thoughts

It might not be the cheapest bit of baby kit you’ll buy but, as most of the parents we spoke to agreed, a baby monitor is really worth the investment – especially if the baby’s room is out of earshot.

For peace of mind, they’re practically essential. Being able to enjoy your baby-free time, with reassurance that all is well from a simple glance at a monitor, is something that many parents value highly. And if you pay a little more, you’ll be able to enjoy other benefits, including data that can help inform your parental decision-making, or the ability to record your child when they’re in bed – both the cute and the critical moments.

Of course, if checking-in becomes too frequent, fueling anxiety in the process, it might prove to be a disadvantage. However, as we mentioned above, there are strategies parents can adopt to manage such worries. And parents should also rest assured that any concerns over their monitor’s security are unfounded, provided they use secure passwords when using a Wi-Fi-connected device – something that’s good advice for everyone.