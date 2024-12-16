The Best Ring Video Doorbells In 2024

At the time of writing, the Basic plan starts at $4.99/mth, or $50 per year paid up front. Then the Standard plan costs $9.99/mth, or $100 for the year, and the Premium plan costs $20/mth, or $200 annually. The Basic plan only covers one doorbell or camera, while the Standard and the Premium plans cover up to ten Ring devices in a household – so don’t go Basic if you want to have a video doorbell and, say, one of Ring’s outdoor security cameras.

Every tier grants users access to up to 180 days’ worth of recorded footage in the cloud – that’s every doorbell ring, motion-detected event, and Live View interaction captured by the camera – on top of person and package alerts. Standard and Premium also offer features like picture-in-picture and multi-camera live views, as well as daily event summaries and extended warranties. Premium goes even further and bundles in 24/7 video recording, smart video searching, and SOS emergency response to connect you to the emergency services at just a tap of a button. And both Standard and Premium let you add on professional monitoring or a virtual security guard for an extra $10/mth or $99 per month, respectively.

None of these plans tie you into lengthy contracts. You are free to cancel at any time and, on an annual subscription, you may be eligible for a refund on any months you haven’t used.

What features should I look for?

When considering which Ring video doorbell to purchase there are a few things to consider. These include the ease of installation (for example, some doorbells need a hardwired power source, while others use a removable battery pack), the doorbell’s compatibility with other smart home devices (such as Amazon Alexa), and the extent to which you require motion detection coverage.

Wired or wireless: What’s the right choice for me?

Ultimately, this will come down to user preference and, potentially, what’s already in place in your home. In our opinion, a wired doorbell is the better choice because you won’t have to worry about recharging batteries and you can connect the doorbell to a regular wired chime, giving you the best of both worlds.

If you’re a confident DIYer and you already have a normal doorbell powered by a mains transformer, you may be able to simply connect up your new video doorbell using the existing wiring.

On the other hand, if your current doorbell is battery powered, or if there are no existing wires, you’ll need a professional electrician to fit the doorbell – certainly adding to the cost. In which case, you may want to consider a battery-powered Ring doorbell instead. These can easily be fitted with just a few screws, and you needn’t worry too much about recharging the batteries as it doesn’t need to be done very often – Ring quotes battery life as being anywhere between six months and a year, depending on use.

What is a Ring Chime and do I need one?

Normally, notifications are delivered through the Ring app on your smartphone; however, in order to have your Ring unit be heard throughout the house, you will need a Ring Chime.

These are speakers that plug into any wall socket of your home and, as the name would suggest, chime when the doorbell is rung. The Ring Chime is configured and managed the same way as all Ring’s video doorbells are, through the companion app.

There are currently two versions of the Ring Chime on the market: a basic model and a pro model. The key difference between the two is the Chime Pro’s ability to act as a Wi-Fi extender for Ring devices.

The Ring Chime is available for $35, whereas the Ring Chime Pro is a little pricier at $60, but you can find savings with certain Ring video doorbell models that come bundled with a Ring Chime, either directly from Ring or on Amazon.

What other differences are there?

Although some Ring doorbells are battery powered and others are “wired”, all of the video and audio data is normally sent over your home Wi-Fi network, and there are some differences between how the various models connect.

The cheaper models only support single-band 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and may struggle for a connection in areas of particularly high Wi-Fi congestion. The more expensive models support dual-band connectivity and can be more reliable.

While every Ring video doorbell has some level of motion tracking, the newer – and more expensive – models give you more options and more adjustability.

