How to Charge a Ring Video Doorbell

Ring doorbells are a fantastic invention, allowing you to watch the comings and goings at your front door, whether from inside your home, out shopping, or on holiday on the other side of the world. In addition, with the Ring app you can receive notifications to your smartphone, not only when someone presses the doorbell but when motion is detected too. The live view of your porch and the ability to speak directly to whoever is at your doorstep can help save a lot of missed deliveries and improve your home’s security – even more so if you couple your video doorbell with a home security camera.

Ring doorbells are available in both wired and battery versions. Of course, a wired version won’t need charging, obviously. There are some who choose to hardwire their battery Ring doorbell, and in this instance you’ll still need to charge the battery on occasion. So below, we explain step-by-step how you charge your Ring doorbell, whichever type you have.

How to remove the battery from a Ring video doorbell (2nd Gen)

If you own the second-gen Ring video doorbell, or even one of the older first-gen models, you’ll first need to get to the battery; this will involve removing the entire doorbell. Using a Phillips-head screwdriver, start by removing the security screws at the bottom of the faceplate. Once these are out, simply lift the doorbell up and out of the mounting bracket, from where you’ll be able to access the battery.

How to remove the battery from all other Ring doorbells

The rest of the battery-powered Ring doorbells all have removable batteries that don’t necessitate removing the entire doorbell for recharging.

Again, use a Phillips-head screwdriver to remove the security screws at the bottom of the doorbell’s faceplate. Once these screws are out, simply grab both faceplate ridges, squeeze, and gently lift away the faceplate. The battery will now be exposed; simply press on the silver release tab to remove the pack.

How to charge your Ring doorbell battery

Charging your battery is simple, following the step-by-step instructions below.

Step 1

Locate the micro-USB cable that came with your doorbell (the cable is orange in color). Don’t despair if you can’t locate it, though – micro-USB cables are one of the most common A-to-B chargers for smartphones and other smart home tech, so it’s highly likely you’ll have one lying about the house. In the event that you don’t, you can also always purchase a replacement from Ring.

Step 2

Remove the battery (or entire doorbell with attached battery) and connect the small end of the micro-USB cable to the input on your Ring doorbell battery.

Step 3

Now plug the USB-A end of your cable into a USB port or wall outlet. Do note that you can also use a plug adapter to plug in the cable. Charging will be quickest by plugging the cable into the mains; you can charge via a device such as a laptop for example, but it will take longer.