Roar Baby Monitor Review: Its Got That Range

Roar baby monitor review: What do you get for the money?

In the box you’ll find two handsets, one parent and one child unit, plus a dual micro-B charging cable. Also included are two stainless steel belt clips that will enable you to keep the monitor close to you at all times.

Roar also gives you the option to purchase a two-parent unit. This version comes with three handsets: one that you’d leave with your child, with a handset for each parent.

Roar baby monitor: What’s it like to use?

It would be difficult to find many monitors as easy to use as the Roar. The rugged waterproof and drop-proof shell and chunky buttons mean that the unit is pretty simple to navigate, even in the dark. Once you turn the handset on, a power light comes on and the units pair automatically. If pairing doesn’t happen automatically, then pressing on the volume buttons for a few seconds should reset them and help the handsets to reconnect. All in all, the Roar units I tested were ready for use within a couple of minutes of taking them out of the box.

The parent handset is black while the child unit is orange, so you easily identify which one needs to stay with you. The parent unit also has a talk-back button, which enables you to speak to your child to soothe them or let them know you’re on the way.

If you step out of the 1,000ft reach of the monitor, the parent unit will beep quite loudly to warn you that you’ve exceeded the maximum range. The sound is super clear, with the chunky volume buttons allowing you to adjust it to a level you see fit. Meanwhile, the battery takes less than an hour to recharge.

Of course, it’s worth pointing out that the Roar isn’t just suitable for avid campers. For those who regularly travel through mountainous or rural areas, where signal can be patchy, the Roar offers a handy solution to connectivity issues. What’s more, if you’re working in the garden or on some other part of your property while your child is having a nap, with the Roar clipped to your belt, you can be sure that they will always be within hearing range. The Roar removes the problem of having to run back inside every 10 minutes to check on a video monitor, for instance.