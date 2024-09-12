Roar Baby Monitor Review: Its Got That Range
If you enjoy camping, gardening, or other activities which might require a baby monitor with more range, the Roar baby monitor is for you
Pros
- Simple to use
- Reliable
- Decent battery life
Cons
- Audio-only
Created by camping enthusiast Austin De La Cruz, the Roar baby monitor is the brainchild of an outdoorsman who wanted to share his love of nature with his kids while keeping them safe during nap and bedtimes.
Essentially working like a pair of walkie talkies, the setup comprises two easy-to-use handsets that are powered with rechargeable lithium batteries, with each battery offering a 20+ hours of life. The units transmit at 2W, which means that they will transmit clearly up to 1,000ft without the need for Wi-Fi or phone signal. Plus, unlike smart baby monitors, the Roar’s rugged shell will happily withstand being dropped or rained on, making it the perfect addition to any outdoor activity or long journey with your children.
Roar baby monitor review: What do you get for the money?
In the box you’ll find two handsets, one parent and one child unit, plus a dual micro-B charging cable. Also included are two stainless steel belt clips that will enable you to keep the monitor close to you at all times.
Roar also gives you the option to purchase a two-parent unit. This version comes with three handsets: one that you’d leave with your child, with a handset for each parent.
Roar baby monitor: What’s it like to use?
It would be difficult to find many monitors as easy to use as the Roar. The rugged waterproof and drop-proof shell and chunky buttons mean that the unit is pretty simple to navigate, even in the dark. Once you turn the handset on, a power light comes on and the units pair automatically. If pairing doesn’t happen automatically, then pressing on the volume buttons for a few seconds should reset them and help the handsets to reconnect. All in all, the Roar units I tested were ready for use within a couple of minutes of taking them out of the box.
The parent handset is black while the child unit is orange, so you easily identify which one needs to stay with you. The parent unit also has a talk-back button, which enables you to speak to your child to soothe them or let them know you’re on the way.
If you step out of the 1,000ft reach of the monitor, the parent unit will beep quite loudly to warn you that you’ve exceeded the maximum range. The sound is super clear, with the chunky volume buttons allowing you to adjust it to a level you see fit. Meanwhile, the battery takes less than an hour to recharge.
Of course, it’s worth pointing out that the Roar isn’t just suitable for avid campers. For those who regularly travel through mountainous or rural areas, where signal can be patchy, the Roar offers a handy solution to connectivity issues. What’s more, if you’re working in the garden or on some other part of your property while your child is having a nap, with the Roar clipped to your belt, you can be sure that they will always be within hearing range. The Roar removes the problem of having to run back inside every 10 minutes to check on a video monitor, for instance.
Roar baby monitor: What could be better?
The design of the Roar doesn’t include a screen and is audio only. Parents who like to check up on their infant visually may find this monitor doesn’t quite offer the reassurance they need. However, for older toddlers and children, it’s ideal as it can be used both indoors and out. Note that you will need access to a USB port during any trips away, since the built-in battery will need topping up once its 20-hour capacity has elapsed. In addition, be aware that currently the Roar baby monitor can only be bought directly through the Roar website.
Roar baby monitor: Should you buy it?
If you live in or visit areas where traditional video monitors or app-connected devices that connect via Wi-Fi can be unreliable, the Roar is a very attractive alternative. It’s also great to have for camping trips, as initially envisioned by its creator. I don’t believe this needs to be its sole intended use for you to consider buying it, though.
The Roar baby monitor’s simple design and easy functionality make it a refreshing and comforting device, in a market where many other baby monitors offer overwhelmingly complicated designs and tons of features.