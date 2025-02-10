Are Baby Monitors Safe From Hackers? Our Tips For Staying Secure

But how do hackers gain access to these devices? “Baby monitor vulnerabilities are usually down to weak default security”, says Moore.

The issue is typically down to the devices arriving with a default password – such as ‘admin’ or ‘password’ – which can easily be guessed, giving cybercriminals access to live video and/or images of your baby and home. Moore also adds that hackers often target vulnerable baby monitors in order to gain lateral access to other devices, such as laptops and phones. So, changing the default password during set-up is crucial.

How worried should I be about my baby monitor being hacked?

Reassuringly, reports of hackers gaining access to baby monitors are rare. “Most baby monitors are not specifically targeted, as financially motivated hackers may not see much potential in knowing a stranger’s baby’s sleep patterns”, says Moore.

“This is something that brands and manufacturers take really seriously, so thankfully there is little reason to be worried about hacking”, adds Charlotte Hill, a nursery product specialist at John Lewis, which offers a dedicated all-about-baby nursery advice service in the UK.

She notes that the Wi-Fi connection used in these devices has the same level of encryption as banking apps but, like Moore, she also stresses the importance of creating and maintaining a secure password.

What can I do to keep my monitor safe from hackers?

There are several steps you can take to protect your baby monitor from cyberattacks. As we detailed above, this advice applies specifically to devices that require an internet connection.

1. Swap default passwords for strong, secure ones

Most smart baby monitors will arrive with a default password that allows you to log in to the device and any associated apps. Since such passwords can easily be hacked by cybercriminals, it’s imperative that you change it before you start using the device.

The NCSC recommends using three random words to create a password that can’t easily be hacked. Alternatively, you might apply a pattern that is easy to remember for you, but that’s difficult for criminals to crack.

Unique passwords are important too, says Moore: “Make sure you change the password to something you do not use anywhere else”, he warns.

2. Protect your home Wi-Fi

Smart monitors connect to the internet via your home Wi-Fi, so it’s a good idea to make sure that this connection is secure and well-protected, too.

Moore suggests keeping your IoT items – including baby monitors, but also other smart devices such as TVs, doorbells, and ovens – on a separate network from items like laptops and phones. This stops attackers from gaining lateral access to these devices, which typically contain highly personal data, such as bank account details and home addresses, which is much more valuable to hackers.

Fortunately, a lot of modern routers offer this option.

3. Keep on top of updates

“Good-quality monitors will offer updates that patch known vulnerabilities, so it’s vital to update as soon as you are notified”, says Moore.

We’d advise regularly searching for the words ‘update’, ‘firmware’, or ‘software’ within the app to check for any available updates.

4. Consider a Wi-Fi–free model

If you don’t have a specific reason to be able to access your device’s video feed outside of the home, you might consider a unit that doesn’t require Wi-Fi, or one where the Wi-Fi can be turned off, to negate any risk.

As these models use closed-circuit technology, as opposed to transmitting over the internet, this effectively “cuts off the outside world”, says Moore, giving you peace of mind that your baby monitor is safe from hackers.

5. Opt for reputable brands

As with most things, you get what you pay for with baby monitors so it’s wise to avoid the lure of cheaper models from brands you’ve never heard of.

“It pays to stick with more well-known brands as they tend not to cut as many corners”, advises Moore, explaining: “Unfortunately, security is often the first addition to go.”

Baby monitor security features to look for

Moore advises looking for monitors that use multi-factor authentication – where the device requires more than just a username and password before you can gain access – and that guarantee encryption of any recordings made. This, he says, should provide reassurance that no one at the brand’s parent company can gain access to these files, as US regulators found to be the case with Amazon Alexa recordings in 2023.