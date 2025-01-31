Where to Mount a Baby Monitor: Advice From Tech and Design Experts
Not sure where your baby monitor should go? Our tips will ensure a clear view and keep your little one safe
Deciding where to place a baby monitor in your little one’s bedroom (or your own, if they’re sleeping in a crib next to your bed) will largely be determined by the device you choose, the space in question, and the age and mobility of your child.
Ultimately, you’ll want to ensure that you have the best possible view (or, if using an audio-only device, sound monitoring) of your baby. As such, it’s important to consider factors such as whether the device can be mounted on a wall as well as the camera’s panning and tilting range when choosing the best baby monitor for your family.
Naturally, safety is a key concern; knowing that your monitor won’t fall on your baby while they sleep, or that the device itself and any wires it comes with are safely out of reach of curious hands.
We explore the various factors to consider in more detail below, consulting nursery design and home technology experts to help you make an informed decision on the best place to mount your baby monitor.
Key factors that determine where to mount a baby monitor
1. Whether you have an audio-only or video monitor
Using an audio-only model provides a certain degree of flexibility when it comes to baby monitor placement, since you’re not bound by the position of the camera. For example, the Roar Baby Monitor simply requires the monitor to be near the crib in any direction.
For devices with video functionality, you need to consider the position from where you can get the best possible view of your little one. Helpfully, many monitors on the market today offer the ability to control the device’s camera angle, either via panning (left to right), tilting (up and down), or both.
For example, the camera in the Maxi-Cosi See Pro, named best smart monitor with parental unit by our testers, can tilt back and forth 30 degrees, as well as rotate a full 360 degrees.
2. Your child’s age
Mobility increases as tots turn into toddlers, and it’s something to take note of when factoring in a baby monitor’s placement.
“For a newborn in a cot, the camera angle only really needs to be focused on that area”, says Charlotte Hill, nursery product specialist at John Lewis, a respected British retailer.
“For older children, however, it can be useful to have a camera with more motion, for instance a 360-degree angle, in order to cover more of the room as they play, or when they reach an age where they can get out of bed themselves.”
3. How the device sits or attaches
Most, but not all, monitors are designed to sit free-standing on a flat surface. As such, you’ll need to identify potential spots in your little one’s bedroom for the unit to perch. Prime locations tend to include the tops of dressers, bookcases, and closets, as well as shelves.
If a suitable flat surface isn’t available, you may want to consider a wall-mountable device. The Nanit Pro Baby Monitor, for example, has an option specifically designed to be fitted this way. Alternatively, the Motorola MBP50 comes with a unique “star grip” mount, which features pliable legs that can be wrapped around items such as frame shelving units, curtain rails, and floor lamps.
If none of these options are suitable, you may need to think creatively. “We’ve previously placed monitors on built-in joinery, utilized wireless cameras in children’s hideouts and play dens and even integrated cameras into headboards”, shares design expert Joanna Landais, founder of London-based children’s interiors company Eklektik Studio.
4. The Wi-Fi signal available
“Some monitors may have a reduced range, depending on the wall thickness or age of the house”, says Charlotte Hill. So, you may have to experiment, trying out several placements around the room to discover which is best, before settling on a final spot.
If your device connects to Wi-Fi and this is an issue, Landais advises trying a signal booster. Note that Bluetooth- and wireless-enabled devices such as phones and laptops can also interfere with the signal of your baby monitor. Most user manuals suggest keeping such devices at least 3-6ft away from your monitor, or else turning them off if they appear to be causing interference.
5. Safety considerations
If your baby monitor of choice is powered via a mains connection, it’s of paramount importance that both the device and the wire are out of your little one’s reach, since this presents an obvious strangulation hazard.
If the location of the outlet makes this challenging, consider securing the wire to the wall using cable clip nails – a pack will set you back less than $4 at Amazon.
This risk may seem minimal when your baby is still fairly immobile, or not yet rolling, sitting, or standing; however, babies can develop these skills suddenly, with little pre-warning, so it’s important to ensure you place your monitor as if they were able to stand.
Also remember that your little one’s wingspan will increase as they grow, so set up your monitor with this in mind, too.
Where not to place a baby monitor
1. Inside the crib or cot
Practically all baby monitor user manuals warn against placing the device inside or on the baby’s crib. This echoes advice from The Lullaby Trust (a UK non-profit) that a safe crib is a clear crib.
Charlotte Hill points out that some brands (such as Nanit) have a mount that attaches to the cot, providing a direct view over the baby. However, she warns: “As soon as a child can stand themselves up, anything attached to the cot should be removed to prevent them pulling it onto them or pulling themselves out of the cot.”
She adds: “Some monitors also have sensors that are designed to be inside the cot. These would usually be under the mattress, but parents should ensure they read all the safety information for these products before use.”
2. Near heat sources
To prevent overheating, you should avoid placing your baby monitor too close to heat sources such as radiators and heaters.
Landis also points out: “If the monitor has a temperature sensor, it should not be placed near potential heat sources as this may trigger the alarm unnecessarily.”
3. Near water
Electrical devices and water are never a safe combination. As such, baby monitors should always be kept away from water.
Bear this in mind if you keep houseplants that require watering close to your device. While there are various benefits to adding a little greenery to your little one’s bedroom (from purifying the air to providing sensory stimulation), you do run the risk of an accident – so be sure to take the plant away from your device to water it.