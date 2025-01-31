Where to Mount a Baby Monitor: Advice From Tech and Design Experts

Deciding where to place a baby monitor in your little one’s bedroom (or your own, if they’re sleeping in a crib next to your bed) will largely be determined by the device you choose, the space in question, and the age and mobility of your child.

Ultimately, you’ll want to ensure that you have the best possible view (or, if using an audio-only device, sound monitoring) of your baby. As such, it’s important to consider factors such as whether the device can be mounted on a wall as well as the camera’s panning and tilting range when choosing the best baby monitor for your family.

Naturally, safety is a key concern; knowing that your monitor won’t fall on your baby while they sleep, or that the device itself and any wires it comes with are safely out of reach of curious hands.

We explore the various factors to consider in more detail below, consulting nursery design and home technology experts to help you make an informed decision on the best place to mount your baby monitor.

Key factors that determine where to mount a baby monitor

1. Whether you have an audio-only or video monitor

Using an audio-only model provides a certain degree of flexibility when it comes to baby monitor placement, since you’re not bound by the position of the camera. For example, the Roar Baby Monitor simply requires the monitor to be near the crib in any direction.

For devices with video functionality, you need to consider the position from where you can get the best possible view of your little one. Helpfully, many monitors on the market today offer the ability to control the device’s camera angle, either via panning (left to right), tilting (up and down), or both.

For example, the camera in the Maxi-Cosi See Pro, named best smart monitor with parental unit by our testers, can tilt back and forth 30 degrees, as well as rotate a full 360 degrees.

2. Your child’s age

Mobility increases as tots turn into toddlers, and it’s something to take note of when factoring in a baby monitor’s placement.

“For a newborn in a cot, the camera angle only really needs to be focused on that area”, says Charlotte Hill, nursery product specialist at John Lewis, a respected British retailer.

“For older children, however, it can be useful to have a camera with more motion, for instance a 360-degree angle, in order to cover more of the room as they play, or when they reach an age where they can get out of bed themselves.”

3. How the device sits or attaches

Most, but not all, monitors are designed to sit free-standing on a flat surface. As such, you’ll need to identify potential spots in your little one’s bedroom for the unit to perch. Prime locations tend to include the tops of dressers, bookcases, and closets, as well as shelves.