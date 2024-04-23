Is the Sony Reon Pocket 5 the perfect device for beating the heatwave?

When I went hands-on with the Sony Reon Pocket 5 back in April, I was full of optimism for a long, hot summer during which I could put it to the test.

That summer is yet to materialise, but the turbulent British weather has at least given me the opportunity to make use of both the heating and cooling abilities of Sony’s new “wearable thermo device”.

Having spent time with it around my neck on multiple Tube journeys, at a sunny summer social and during a few chilly evening walks, my feelings about it are mixed. It’s innovative and capable of providing some light relief when it’s particularly hot or cold, but it isn’t as effective as I had hoped.