Working out which Fitbit is best for you can be a headache. Search for Fitbit on Amazon and you’re presented with a huge amount of choice: even if you discount all the skins and third-party trackers piggybacking off the brand name, there are no fewer than ten Fitbits vying for attention. How do you pick between them?

With this guide, we aim to clear up any confusion you might have and help you decide which is the best Fitbit for you. In addition to the models listed below, however, there may be older Fitbit devices still on the market in small numbers. While Fitbit may have officially discontinued these following the release of its newest fitness trackers, some still make a good purchase. Just because the Fitbit Blaze doesn’t make this list, for example, doesn’t mean it’s not worth looking at for the right price. It goes without saying, however, that if the price exceeds a more modern counterpart listed below, then you should stick to the Fitbit trackers below.

