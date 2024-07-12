At last, I’ve tried the Apple Vision Pro: Here are my three favourite things about it

I’ve had a bit of an odd relationship with the Apple Vision Pro headset since it was unveiled in the US on June 5, 2024. It looked amazing but a combination of factors has since served to dampen my enthusiasm. The first? It wasn’t slated for an official launch until much later in the year. The second? When it did finally arrive, it was only available to a US audience. The third? That price: $3,499 for the base model was – and still is – an awful lot of money.

The final factor counting against it wasn’t anything to do with the Vision Pro itself, more my own personal baggage – the fact that I’ve been disappointed with pretty much every VR or AR headset I’ve ever tried. And I’ve tried a lot of them, from the first Oculus Rift through the HTC Vive to the Meta Quest Pro, and smart glasses at pretty much every tech show I’ve been to in the interim.

Now that it has finally arrived in the UK, at the equally high price of £3,499, it’s the turn of the Apple Vision Pro to meet my cynicism head-on. However, having had the chance to give it a try in advance of its UK release, I can report that my mind has been changed. It’s easily the best VR product I have ever tried. Indeed, I wouldn’t be exaggerating if I said it was possibly the most impressive product I’ve been shown in my 20+ year career writing about technology.

It would be remiss of me to recommend you immediately go and splash what is a huge chunk of your cash on one. Ultimately, this is a niche product that, not to put too fine a point on it, is not for everyone. But technically, it’s incredible. Here are my three favourite things about it, and a couple of things I’m not so keen on.

1. Apple Vision Pro: Optically sharp, resolution that’s just right

If there’s one thing that has always gotten in the way of my enjoyment of VR to date, it’s image sharpness or the lack of it. No matter how impressive the immersion, headsets have always delivered somewhat grainy, pixelated and blurry images. Not the Apple Vision Pro.