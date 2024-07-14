We called the Garmin Venu 2 smartwatch “superb” in our review and now it’s cheaper than ever for Amazon Prime Day

The four-star, Expert Reviews Recommended award-winning Garmin Venu 2 sports watch is now just £200 for Amazon Prime Day

Been thinking about getting a new smartwatch to track your exercise? Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to take the plunge, bringing with it a fantastic deal on the Garmin Venu 2. The sports watch, which we gave four stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Recommended award, is now available for just £200, down from an average price of £303. That’s the lowest price it’s ever been on the website.

Keep in mind that you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to make the most of the discount, but you can sign up for a free, 30-day via this link.

As our expert Edward Munn wrote in our full review, the Garmin Venu 2 boasts an impressive 11-day battery life, ensuring you stay connected without frequent recharging. Its vibrant AMOLED display provides clear and bright visuals, enhancing the user experience.

This sports watch offers comprehensive health and fitness tracking, including heart rate, SpO2 and stress monitoring. It supports a wide range of activities, making it suitable for fitness enthusiasts of all levels. Meanwhile, onscreen workout animations for strength, yoga and pilates provide guided workouts directly on your wrist, making your fitness journey more engaging and effective.

Elsewhere, the Garmin Venu 2’s lightweight and comfortable design makes it perfect for all-day wear, whether you’re working out or going about your daily routine.

This limited-time Amazon Prime Day offer is a rare opportunity to own an award-winning sports watch at a fraction of its usual cost. However, just make sure to get in there before the sale finishes on Wednesday 17 July.