Asus ROG Strix XG27UCS review: Game at 4K 160Hz without breaking the bank

Of course, that combination of 4K and 27in does make everything very small. If you value your eyesight, your first order of business will be to increase the display’s scale to 200%.

Pointing a colorimeter at the XG27UCS returned several results higher than the manufacturer’s claims. Gamut volumes are robust at 142.2% sRGB, 100.7% DCI-P3 and 97.9% Adobe RGB. Maximum brightness in SDR mode is 462cd/m2, rising to 526cd/m2 in HDR mode, the latter more than enough to justify the XG27UCS’s VESA DisplayHDR 400 rating.

The XG27UCS has an sRGB lock among the usual colour gaming modes. Using this, I measured the panel’s Delta E colour accuracy at 1.95. Selecting Cinema mode and measuring against the DCI-P3 profile resulted in a Delta E of 2.5. Given that scores between 1 and 2 mean colour variances are only perceptible to the trained eye with close scrutiny, both scores are satisfactory for a gaming monitor.

Panel uniformity was fine for a basic backlit IPS display, with only a few swatches falling into the nominal rather than recommended luminescence category. The ISO 14861 readings were a little more wayward but no worse than those of other comparable IPS gaming displays I’ve encountered recently.

The only slight fly in the ointment is the screen’s black luminescence, which, at 0.5cd/m2, is a little on the high side and results in a less-than-stellar contrast ratio of 868:1. Of course, if absolute zero black levels and infinite contrast are what you yearn for you’ll need to pay rather more for an OLED display.

On the HDR front, the new Asus ROG does well for an IPS panel, just not spectacularly well. Putting some monitors into HDR mode can make a right dog’s dinner of the Windows desktop colour balance, but the XG27UCS coped well, so you can happily leave your PC in HDR mode if that’s your gaming preference.