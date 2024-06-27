MSI MPG 271QRX QD-OLED review: Super-fast OLED gaming ahoy

The result is text clarity closer to a high-quality IPS display. For gaming use, this is not much of an issue – you have to look really, really closely at a WOLED screen to notice the slightly fuzzy edges – but if you need a display for really detailed work as well as gaming, the extra clarity of the Samsung-made panel is worth considering.

The new MSI does well when it comes to colour and brightness levels, too. In fact, the performance for an OLED display is nothing less than outstanding.

The broad gamut volumes of 139.6% sRGB, 96.2% for AdobeRGB, and 98.9% for DCI-P3 are matched by exceptional levels of accuracy. Using the monitor’s built-in DisplayP3, sRGB and Adobe RGB colour profiles, the 271QRX recorded Delta E variances of just 0.95, 0.76 and 1.27, respectively. These are exceptionally strong results.

In SDR mode brightness varied slightly depending on the colour profile. Recordings were 254cd/m2 in DisplayP3 mode, 245cd/m2 in AdobeRGB, and 255cd/m2 in sRGB. The 271QRX has two HDR modes: TrueBlack 400 and Peak 1000. Maximum brightness from a 10% screen area peaked at 455cd/m2 in the former mode and 989cd/m2 in the latter.

Like most OLED monitors, the 271QRX has an automatic brightness limiter, which kicks in as the amount of bright content increases. It’s surprisingly unobtrusive, though, so you seldom get surprised by a sharp change in brightness as you transition from dark to bright scenes.

Which HDR mode you use will be a matter of personal choice. In Peak 1000, you benefit from superb levels of contrast and a punchy image, while in TrueBlack 400, there’s less black crush and, hence a little more detail. It was always Peak 1000 for me, but your mileage may differ. Either way, it’s great to have a choice.