The best running backpacks to buy

1. Stolt Alpha: Best for commuters

Price when reviewed: £129 | Check price at Stolt

Given the size and style of the Stolt backpack, which looks just like a regular rucksack and can hold 25-litres of stuff if you use the expandable front pocket, you might assume it would be awful to run with. But you’d be wrong. Even when fully loaded with a laptop (there’s a dedicated sleeve that can take a 15” laptop), change of clothes and everything else you need for a day in the office this is a comfortable rucksack to have on your back, and we’ve tested that to the full with many hour-long run commutes using it.

Four adjustable straps are the key to the comfortable fit, and the waist strap even has handy pockets on the front for your keys and ID card so you’re not faffing around hunting for them when you arrive at your home or office.

The material of the bag has anti-odour properties, so even when carrying sweaty gear in it regularly it won’t start to smell itself, and a water-repellent coating on the outside keeps showers at bay. Stolt also sell accessories to the bag including a garment box that you can use to keep your office gear crease-free while running in.

Capacity: 25L; Weight: 1.2kg; Dimensions: 15 (D) x 28 (W) x 46 (H) cm; Hydration bladder compatible?: No; Additional straps: Sternum, waist

