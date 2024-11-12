Netgear Orbi 770 review: A speedy Wi-Fi 7 mesh at a competitive price

Netgear Orbi 770 Wi-Fi 7 mesh review: Price and competition

The Orbi 770 currently costs £650 for a twin-pack, or £900 for three units. As I’ve mentioned, not many people will need the triple-pack: indeed, I’d actively discourage you from buying three units unless you’re sure you need them, as having too many mesh stations too close together can hinder performance.

You can also buy further add-on satellites for £350, but the primary unit isn’t sold on its own; if you want a standalone router, you’ll have to go for one of Netgear’s Nighthawk units, or something from a different manufacturer.

While the Orbi 770 isn’t exactly cheap, it’s far more affordable than the other Wi-Fi 7 meshes we’ve seen so far. Netgear’s top-end Orbi 970 offers faster Wi-Fi, 10Gbits/sec Ethernet support and a year of Netgear’s Armor security platform included in the price – but it’s currently priced at £1,500 for two units or £2,200 for three.

The Orbi 770’s other direct competitor is the Amazon Eero Max 7. This is less of an all-singing, all-dancing system than the Orbi 970, but it still beat the Orbi 770 in our performance tests. Again though it costs a lot more, at £1,204 for two units, or £1,804 for three.

The Orbi 770 even undercuts Netgear’s previous top-shelf Wi-Fi 6E mesh, the Orbi RBKE963 – that system will still set you back £800 for two units, or £1,700 for three. A cheaper Wi-Fi 6E option is the TP-Link Deco XE200, but the saving isn’t huge – at current pricing you’ll pay £550 for the two-node package.

Keep in mind that all of these are high-end mesh packages. If you don’t need best-in-class performance, you can get the Mercusys Halo H80X for a knock-down price of £150. This simple Wi-Fi 6 platform can’t match the top speeds of the pricier contenders, but has more than enough performance for everyday streaming and video-call requirements, with impressively consistent whole-home coverage.

Netgear Orbi 770 Wi-Fi 7 mesh review: Design and features

The Orbi 770 units have a rounded geometric tower design, similar to that of the brooding black Nighthawk RS300 router (although, unlike the 970 stations, they’re only available in white). The Orbi units also differ from the RS300 in having no lights or buttons on the front of each unit, save for a multicoloured LED hidden at the base, which lights up if the router’s in an error state. Otherwise, the only way to tell the thing’s powered on and working is via a minuscule power LED at the rear.