Netgear Nighthawk RS300 Wi-Fi 7 router review: Next-gen wireless at the lowest price yet

This isn’t a disaster. As we’ve previously seen with Wi-Fi 6 and 6E, you can get very fast file transfers over a single 5GHz or 6GHz connection. Nor is it a surprise, since none of the Wi-Fi 7 routers or meshes we’ve previously tested has supported MLO. It is however starting to become a frustration: past systems have had the excuse of being early-adopter devices running first-generation firmware, but today, when you can walk into Currys and grab a Wi-Fi 7 laptop off the shelf, this incomplete implementation is a lot harder to excuse.

Netgear says it’s working on a software update to add MLO support, but it won’t make any promises as to when this might appear – so for now we can only assess the RS300 as it currently operates.

I did this by connecting an Asustor Drivestor Pro AS3304T NAS to one of the router’s 2.5GbE ports, and using my test laptop to connect to the wireless network over Wi-Fi 7. To get a clear picture of the RS300’s capabilities, I turned off “Smart Connect” mode and tested the 5GHz and 6GHz radios independently; in each case I took the laptop to various areas of my home, tried copying a series of 100MB test files to and from the NAS, and measured upload and download speeds in different locations.

Here’s how the results stack up, along with those from routers we’ve previously tested for comparison:

As you can see, the Nighthawk RS300’s top speeds on the 6GHz band are up there with the best – which is great news if you’re looking for Wi-Fi 7 on a budget. However, since the pricier RS700S supports 4×4 MIMO, you can expect it to provide more aggregate bandwidth when multiple devices are communicating at once.

The RS300 is also less impressive on the 5GHz band. As we’ve noted, this network is only rated at half the speed of the 6GHz one, and I found the difference in performance was palpable. Both the Nighthawk RS700S and the Amazon Eero Max 7 provided considerably faster 5GHz service in most locations, the notable exception being a blip in the study from the RS700S.

Finally, the Nighthawk RS300’s smaller overall design affects its performance at range. In the bathroom at the far end of my home, the RS700S’ download speeds were around 50% faster than the RS300’s on both the 5GHz and 6GHz bands. And when I tried the RS300 in its default Smart Connect mode, my test laptop fell back onto the 2.4GHz network in this location, resulting in a sluggish download speed of just 3.5MB/sec.

While the RS300 clearly isn’t as powerful as the priciest Wi-Fi 7 routers, it still has enough bandwidth to satisfy all but exceptionally demanding homes. The real catch is that, in the absence of MLO, it offers no real performance advantage over a high-end Wi-Fi 6E router. Netgear’s older RAXE300 more or less matched the RS300’s overall download speeds, with the Asus RT-AXE7800 close enough behind that you wouldn’t notice a difference in everyday use. Indeed, the Wi-Fi 6-only Synology delivered very similar transfer speeds on its high-band 5GHz network.