Nutribullet Magic Bullet Blender review: Does bigger always mean better when it comes to blenders?

I made smoothies in seconds with all the usual ingredients like fresh banana, fresh berries, spinach, protein powder and almond milk. It also dealt with frozen fruit and fibrous kale smoothies well, though these took longer to blend to my liking – it’s best to blend tougher ingredients slowly, using the low setting to incorporate everything before blending on high, which took around a minute in all.

It’s very good at blending most ingredients provided there’s plenty of liquid involved, and volume doesn’t affect its timing or results particularly; it took around the same time to blend a smoothie whether it was one third full, or up to capacity.

Nutribullet Magic Bullet Blender review: What could be better?

As I mentioned, it’s very good at blending items when there is plenty of liquid involved; this is not always the case for other consistencies. As the jug is quite wide, drier ingredients like a kale pesto are very tricky unless you make vast quantities of the stuff. On my first few attempts, the pine nuts, kale, garlic and parmesan just spattered around the edge of the jug, with the blade not in contact at all. I had to pour in a lot of olive oil, lemon juice and water in order to rescue it and ended up with more of a sauce than the paste I wanted – and pieces of parmesan would not blend even though I’d pre-cut the cheese into chunks.

There are some discrepancies in terms of what the Nutribullet website and pictures on the box claim the Magic Bullet Blender can do, and what is written in the instruction manual. For instance, I’d planned to test its abilities when it comes to blending ice, but the booklet included very clearly states “DO NOT crush ice… [it] is not intended to be used as an ice crusher which may shatter the blending pitcher.” As I was testing the blender on a loan basis, I did not challenge the point.

Similarly, while it claims to be able to blend hot and warm ingredients, like soups and sauces, there is a very clear warning on this in the booklet too: “NEVER BLEND HOT, WARM INGREDIENTS IN THE BLENDING CUP.”

Finally, I’d hoped to test how well it coped with blending nuts into nut butters, (which the original Nutribullet can do with a bit of manual scraping to help it along) but the instructions forbade the use of dry ingredients. Given its performance with the pine nuts in the pesto, I don’t think it would have fared well anyway.