Best NutriBullet 2024: Make smoothies for less with these Prime Day offers

With so many different styles and features to choose from, finding the best NutriBullet to suit your needs is no easy feat. With the exception of models that have obvious additional features, it can sometimes be difficult to tell one NutriBullet from the next and why you should choose one over another brand of blender. Luckily, we’ve got our hands on the top models and have put them through their paces to see which is best for your personal needs.

From nut butter and hummus to smoothies and protein shakes, a NutriBullet is an incredibly fast and easy way to blitz up tough ingredients in as little as 30 seconds. Better still, NutriBullets are known for their ease of use and ease of cleaning, two things that shouldn’t be taken for granted.

If you want to know more about what to expect from a NutriBullet, our buying guide below will take you through everything you need to know before you make a purchase.

Underneath this, you will find our reviews of the very best NutriBullets for every budget and need.