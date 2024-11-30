I’ve tested 10 Nutribullets and these are the Black Friday deals I recommend

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are almost at an end but the discounts are still flowing for now, meaning there’s still time to bag yourself a great deal on a Nutribullet blender. There was a time when you had a limited choice if you wanted a Nutribullet but nowadays, the brand has a dizzying array of personal blenders, family blenders and processors – but which should you get?

That’s where I come in. While the huge range of options makes it harder than ever to spot a good Nutribullet deal, I’ve tested a variety of the most popular models and have been tracking the price of Nutribullets during every deals event over the last six years. This means I can confidently recommend some excellent deals that balance both savings and all-round value.

The Nutribullet deals I recommend this Black Friday

For blending on the go there’s no other Nutribullet I would suggest buying. Is it as powerful as the classic Nutribullets? No. However, it is super affordable, comes in six colours and is ideal for taking to the gym, to work or on a road trip. You can get up to 15 blending cycles on one 90-minute charge, though realistically this is going to be closer to ten depending on what you’re blending. The 475ml cup is made from lightweight BPA-free plastic and won’t leak if sealed properly. It’s a great little buy with a decent £11 saving.

An oldie but a goodie. There’s a reason why so many people still use and buy the original Nutribullet. If you’re looking for a personal blender for at-home use, the Nutribullet 600 can crush small amounts of ice, frozen fruit and more. Its 680ml capacity is really generous and enough for one large smoothie/sauce or two smaller servings. The cup is easy to clean too and can be popped in the dishwasher. If I was going to buy another personal blender, this is the one I’d go for.

Those looking for a beefier Black Friday blender deal should turn their attention to the Smart Touch blender. This powerful 1,500W blender is ideal for families and comes with four blending modes for purees, soups, frozen drinks and classic smoothies, as well as three blend speeds and a pulse button for when you need an extra bit of blending power. It’s a lot bulkier than a traditional Nutribullet but its extra power more than makes up for it. What’s more, at just £100, it’s a certified bargain.

