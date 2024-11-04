How to avoid burning your coffee – and other hot drinks – by using a variable temperature kettle

How to brew coffee at the correct temperature

In this short guide section. I’ll explain why temperature matters in relation to making coffee, the temperatures I recommend for different types of coffee and give some tried-and-tested recommendations for anyone looking to pick up a variable temperature kettle.

Why does coffee brewed incorrectly taste bitter or burnt?

As noted above, people sometimes find coffee made in manual devices like cafetieres to have a bitter or burnt flavour. This isn’t, as you might guess, because the grounds themselves are burned by the boiling water but because higher temperatures can lead to over-extraction. Extraction refers to the drawing out of soluble compounds (for example, caffeine, sugars, oils) that occurs when coffee grounds come into contact with water. Under-extracted coffee will be weak and insipid while an over-extracted brew will taste acrid and sour. Many things can cause coffee to over-extract, an overly lengthy brew time, an incorrect ratio of grounds to water and, as we’re focusing on today, using water that is too hot.

What are the best temperatures to brew coffee at?

The only thing coffee enthusiasts enjoy more than a hot cup of coffee is arguing about how to make it. Ask five different experts their opinion on a topic like this and you’ll likely get five different but very fervent answers. My recommendation, generally, when it comes to all things coffee, is to use trial and error to produce the perfect cup for your palate. The only ‘perfect’ cup is the one that’s perfect to you. That said, there are some agreed upon temperatures ranges that coffee enthusiasts tend to prefer for specific types of coffee:

For lighter roasts with more subtle flavours, you’ll generally want a high level of extraction to avoid your coffee tasting bland, so temperatures of between 95°C and 100° will be suitable.

Medium roasts can be more variable, so depending on whether you’re using a medium-light or a medium-dark roast, a temperature somewhere between 85°C and 95°C will be the sweet spot.



If you’re working with a dark roast , which can very easily over-extract and release some very strong, bitter notes, a temperature range as low as 80°C to 85°C will be your best bet.

Which variable temperature kettle should you pick?

While coffee enthusiasts may not always agree on exact methods and recipes, two things all aficionados value are consistency and replicability. Being able to note and compare the flavour differences produced by different coffees at different temperatures is part of the fun and satisfaction for many. Once you’ve settled on your perfect cup though, you’ll want to make it the same way every time.



To that end, a variable temperature kettle is the perfect way to ensure consistency and replicability for this part of the coffee-making process. Two of my favourite variable temp kettles for general use are the Russell Hobbs Attentiv (~£75) and the KitchenAid Artisan (~£195). The Attentiv is a clear-glass model with the ability to heat water anywhere between 40°C and 100°C, in five degree increments. The kettle is also a speedy boiler, has a 30 minute keep-warm function and is controlled via a slick LED panel on its base. The KitchenAid Artisan is a robust kettle, which can be set to temperatures between 50°C and 100°C, in ten degree increments. While it doesn’t offer the same level of precision as the Attentiv, I think the Artisan is still worth considering because of its beautiful design, which makes it both a pleasure to look at and to use.