VonHaus 2500955 Air Cooler review: Take the edge off a heatwave for less

During the hottest weeks of the summer it can be hard to find the right way to cool down. Not everyone has cool winds or decent airflow through their home and when it’s really hot, even the best tower or pedestal fans can’t provide more than a warm breeze. Yet portable air conditioners aren’t always practical and can be overkill if you only need them for a handful of weeks each year.

Air coolers can fill in the space in-between, costing you less and taking up less space than a PAC, but giving you more active cooling than a fan. The VonHaus 2500955 is a great example. It’s cheap, easy to use and – with some caveats – effective. It can’t cool a room in the way a proper portable air conditioner (PAC) can, but it can take the edge off the heat