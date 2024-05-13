An unkempt drive can ruin your property’s curb appeal, but since different types of driveway will require different methods of maintenance, you may be wondering: how do you clean a concrete driveway?

Weeds, unsightly spills and tyre marks are common issues impacting driveways and, left unchecked, they can negatively affect the appearance of your home. But cleaning a dirty, untidy and stained drive can feel daunting, particularly if the area in question is pretty large.

Calling in the professionals can prove costly; but with a little bit of know-how, and a few pieces of basic equipment from the hardware store, it is possible to tackle the task of driveway cleaning yourself.

Read on for our easy-to-follow guide to cleaning your concrete driveway, to get it looking its best in no time at all.

Why should you clean a concrete driveway?

Aside from looking unsightly, a driveway blemished by spills, stains and unwanted vegetation can actually compromise the safety of the area. Problems left untreated can damage the integrity of the concrete, leading to cracks, loose concrete and trip hazards. Cleaning and maintaining your driveway will enhance its lifespan and save you from having to replace it entirely and prematurely.

How often should you clean a concrete driveway?

Unless you live in a high-traffic area, cleaning your driveway once a year should be more than sufficient to keep it looking smart and fresh. You can spot-treat problems such as moss, weeds and spills throughout the year, while an annual deep clean at the beginning of spring will clear away winter damage.

How to clean your driveway with a pressure washer

If you already own a pressure washer, or are considering either purchasing or hiring one, then your driveway cleanup should prove pretty straightforward. While it isn’t the only way to clean your driveway (for other options, jump to “How to clean your driveway without a pressure washer” further down), it is by far the easiest and most effective method. Follow the pressure washing steps below:

1. Start by sweeping the entire area free of loose debris and pulling out any large weeds from the roots.

2. Protect any plants, doors and windows, and ensure you’re wearing protective clothing and safety glasses.

3. Spot-treat any stains using specific detergent, and spray the whole area with concrete cleaning solution.

4. Begin spraying the drive, starting from the area furthest from the house and moving back towards it. Start on a low setting and increase the pressure until you find an effective level. Work systematically and evenly to produce a uniform result.

5. Finish by spraying a driveway weed killer in problem areas to protect against new growth.

How to clean a concrete driveway without a pressure washer

No pressure washer? No problem. You can still achieve great results with a bit of elbow grease and the right approach. Here’s how.

1. Start by sweeping the entire area free of loose debris and pulling out any large weeds from the roots.

2. Using a stiff-bristle brush, dry scrub away any moss, lichen or mould before treating the area with specialist detergent. Leave to soak.

3. Spot-treat any stains using specific detergent, leaving to soak for 30 minutes then scrubbing using a stiff brush.

4. Mix up a solution of concrete driveway cleaner, or make your own by combining equal parts of white vinegar and hot water with a bit of dish detergent, then spray or distribute the solution over the entire drive. Leave to soak.

5. Scrub the detergent into the drive using a stiff broom, then wash away the solution with a hose, still sweeping and scrubbing until the area looks clean.

6. Finish by spraying a driveway weed killer in problem areas to protect against new growth.

How to treat spills and stains

When it comes to accidental damage, the most important thing is to act quickly. If the spill is recent, start by covering it with an absorbent material such as sawdust or cat litter. Once the majority is absorbed, sweep away the loose material to see what you are left with.

Oil stains and spills – Treat with concrete degreaser or dish detergent.

Moss, mildew and mould – Once removed, marks can be eliminated using a vinegar solution or bleach; but test in an inconspicuous area first.

Tyre marks – These can be removed using standard concrete cleaner.