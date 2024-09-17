What is the Best PSI for a Pressure Washer?

A pressure washer works by blasting out a jet of water at high pressure, with the resulting stream capable of cleaning surfaces to great effect. The basic setup for a pressure washer consists of a motor, a high-pressure water pump, and a nozzle arm, complete with a trigger mechanism for turning the water stream on and off.

Pressure washers are available in two types of model: gas and electric. Gas variants offer the power and mobility to tackle heavy-duty jobs such as removing paint and cleaning driveways and sidewalks. Electric pressure washers, on the other hand, are typically quieter and more eco-friendly than gas models, being more affordable and taking up less space, too. They’re ideal for light to medium-duty tasks, and are often used for residential cleaning jobs.

Of course, a gas-powered pressure washer gives you freedom, too, because you don’t need to plug it in, so it can be used in more remote areas – if you have a water supply, of course.

What is PSI, and why does it matter?

PSI, or pounds per square inch, measures the force at which water is delivered through the pressure washer’s nozzle, while GPM (gallons per minute) refers to the amount of water flowing through the unit itself.

The higher the PSI, the more forceful the water stream, making it more effective at removing tough stains and grime. However, using a PSI that’s too high on delicate surfaces can cause damage. This is the reason it’s crucial to select the appropriate PSI for the task at hand – not only to ensure effective cleaning, but to prevent damage to surfaces, too.

According to Abigail Quidley, assistant product manager – pressure washers, at Ryobi North America: “Too much pressure can damage sensitive surfaces such as car paint and wood stain, whereas too little pressure will not provide a deep clean on concrete, masonry, or asphalt.” As such, choosing the correct PSI is one of the most important considerations when it comes to buying and using a pressure washer.

Electric pressure washers tend to have a PSI range of 1,300 to 2,000 PSI, while gas pressure washers serve up considerably higher PSI ratings, often ranging from 2,000 to 4,000 PSI or even more.

What is a good PSI rating for a pressure washer?

Helpfully, Quidley has summarized the PSI ratings that most people should aim for when choosing the correct pressure washer for their needs:

Light-duty (1,200-2,000 PSI) – Ideal for cars, grills, patio furniture, RVs, boats, and other recreation equipment;

Ideal for cars, grills, patio furniture, RVs, boats, and other recreation equipment; Medium (2,000-3,000 PSI) – Best used for sidewalks, decking, driveways;

Best used for sidewalks, decking, driveways; Commercial duty (3,000 PSI and higher) – Primarily used by professional pressure-washing businesses or for other commercial needs.

We can also take a more granular look at some more specific ranges and use cases, highlighted in the table below: