What is the Best PSI for a Pressure Washer?
Scared of blasting away at your precious patio or car? Our full guide has you covered
A pressure washer will provide you with years of useful service. From breathing new life into tired-looking decking, to cleaning up your yard or making your car look like it just rolled off the dealership floor, there are few tasks that the best pressure washer can’t handle.
And yet they can be intimidating – especially if you’ve never used one before. For those who might be unsure about some of the technical details of a pressure washer, such as the best PSI, we’ve worked with Ryobi to curate expert advice, tips, and tricks, to help make your pressure-washing experience the best it can possibly be.
What is a pressure washer?
Before we get into specific details about PSI, it’s worth going over what a pressure washer actually is. Sometimes called a power washer, a pressure washer is a device that’s used both commercially and residentially to clean areas or objects, while also removing small debris in the process.
A pressure washer works by blasting out a jet of water at high pressure, with the resulting stream capable of cleaning surfaces to great effect. The basic setup for a pressure washer consists of a motor, a high-pressure water pump, and a nozzle arm, complete with a trigger mechanism for turning the water stream on and off.
Pressure washers are available in two types of model: gas and electric. Gas variants offer the power and mobility to tackle heavy-duty jobs such as removing paint and cleaning driveways and sidewalks. Electric pressure washers, on the other hand, are typically quieter and more eco-friendly than gas models, being more affordable and taking up less space, too. They’re ideal for light to medium-duty tasks, and are often used for residential cleaning jobs.
Of course, a gas-powered pressure washer gives you freedom, too, because you don’t need to plug it in, so it can be used in more remote areas – if you have a water supply, of course.
What is PSI, and why does it matter?
PSI, or pounds per square inch, measures the force at which water is delivered through the pressure washer’s nozzle, while GPM (gallons per minute) refers to the amount of water flowing through the unit itself.
The higher the PSI, the more forceful the water stream, making it more effective at removing tough stains and grime. However, using a PSI that’s too high on delicate surfaces can cause damage. This is the reason it’s crucial to select the appropriate PSI for the task at hand – not only to ensure effective cleaning, but to prevent damage to surfaces, too.
According to Abigail Quidley, assistant product manager – pressure washers, at Ryobi North America: “Too much pressure can damage sensitive surfaces such as car paint and wood stain, whereas too little pressure will not provide a deep clean on concrete, masonry, or asphalt.” As such, choosing the correct PSI is one of the most important considerations when it comes to buying and using a pressure washer.
Electric pressure washers tend to have a PSI range of 1,300 to 2,000 PSI, while gas pressure washers serve up considerably higher PSI ratings, often ranging from 2,000 to 4,000 PSI or even more.
What is a good PSI rating for a pressure washer?
Helpfully, Quidley has summarized the PSI ratings that most people should aim for when choosing the correct pressure washer for their needs:
- Light-duty (1,200-2,000 PSI) – Ideal for cars, grills, patio furniture, RVs, boats, and other recreation equipment;
- Medium (2,000-3,000 PSI) – Best used for sidewalks, decking, driveways;
- Commercial duty (3,000 PSI and higher) – Primarily used by professional pressure-washing businesses or for other commercial needs.
We can also take a more granular look at some more specific ranges and use cases, highlighted in the table below:
|Surface to be cleaned
|Recommended PSI
|Car
|1,200-1,900
|Vinyl siding
|1,500-2,000
|Decking
|500-2,000
|Concrete
|2,500-3,000
|Patio
|2,000-3,000
|Stripping paint
|2,500-4,000
|Stripping rust
|3,000-4,000
As can be seen, electric pressure washers are particularly well suited for cleaning around the home, while you’ll likely want something in the much higher gas-powered PSI range for heavy-duty tasks such as stripping paint or rust.
When shopping for a pressure washer, look for the water pressure (PSI) in the device’s specifications.
What to look for in a pressure washer: Top tips
There are a few key things to look for when choosing a pressure washer. Quidley has summarized three key considerations before you invest.
- Know your job – For what tasks will you primarily use your pressure washer? A homeowner who needs to clean their car and patio furniture will not require the power of a commercial-duty pressure washer.
- Know the difference – There are pressure washers that are cordless (battery-powered), electric (AC power), and gas. Understanding the benefits and limitations of each power supply is crucial when purchasing a pressure washer.
- Consider accessories – Pressure washers can be used with accessories such as surface cleaners, foam cannons, water brooms, extension poles, and more to make cleaning more effective.
Clearly, the power you require will determine whether you spring for an electric or gas pressure washer, but there are a few other things to note. For example, different nozzles deliver different spray patterns and pressures. Common types include 0-degree (a pinpoint jet for tough stains), 15-degree (for heavy-duty cleaning), 25-degree (general cleaning), and 40-degree (light cleaning and rinsing).
Some models also include a soap nozzle for applying detergent. In fact, many pressure washers come with built-in detergent tanks or systems that allow you to mix cleaning agents with the water stream, further enhancing the cleaning process.
Despite being smaller than their gas counterparts, even some electric washers can pose a problem for those with limited storage space, so it’s best to consider the weight and size of any pressure washer, especially if you need to move it around frequently. Look for models with wheels and handles for easy maneuverability, and extras such as integrated storage for hoses and nozzles are always welcome features as well.
Ultimately, it’s important to select a pressure washer that’s suited to the range of tasks you’ll want to use it for. If that’s cleaning the car and an annual clean of your driveway, then a pressure washer offering up to 2,500 PSI will likely meet your needs.