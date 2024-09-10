Best Waterproof Jacket 2024: Stay Dry, Whatever the Weather
Pick your perfect waterproof jacket from our list of favorites and you’ll be protected, come rain or shine
If you only invest in one great piece of outdoor clothing, make it a waterproof jacket. Waterproof outer layers are a lifesaver in the great outdoors, regardless of whether you’re hitting a remote trail or just taking the dog for a walk in the park. They will keep you warm and dry, and allow you to stay out in the elements when everyone else is running for cover.
Here you’ll find our favorite waterproof jackets for men and women, and they’re all comfortable, great quality, and reliably waterproof. We’ve included some technically tough jackets designed for long days in the mountains, some cheap and cheerful options that will still keep out the rain, and smarter jackets that are ideal for everyday use.
Not sure which kind of jacket is best for you, or what type of waterproof fabric suits the kind of activities you’ll be doing? Read on for our handy buying guide.
Best Waterproof Jackets: At a glance
|Best for everyday use
|Fjallraven High Coast Hydratic Jacket
|Buy Men’s / Buy Women’s
|Best waterproof jacket for active travelers
|Patagonia Torrentshell 3L Jacket
|Buy Men’s / Buy Women’s
|Best waterproof jacket for runners, cyclists, and athletes
|Gore R7 Shakedry Hooded Jacket
|Buy Men’s / Buy Women’s
The best waterproof jackets you can buy in 2024
1. Rab Kangri Gore-Tex Jacket: Best jack-of-all-trades waterproof jacket
Price when reviewed: From $425
The Kangri GTX might not be cheap, but you really do get what you pay for. This is a great choice for everything from multi-day hikes to a quick jaunt through the worst that the weather can throw at you.
There are men’s and women’s specific versions of this design, which is fully waterproofed with Gore-Tex and shot through with a litany of clever little design touches. Water-resistant zips shield the two large external pockets from water ingress, and the main zip has a storm flap to banish water from making its way inside.
There’s plenty of storage, too: the internal pocket is big enough to house your cell phone, and external pockets provide enough room for a collection of full-sized maps. Worried that you might get too hot? Big under-arm zips allow you to get some air moving without having to strip off your backpack, and adjusters allow you to cinch the hood and hemline when the weather turns nasty. The latest iteration of this ever-popular jacket is made with fully recycled materials, too.
Key specs – Waterproofing: Gore-Tex (28,000mm); Main material: Recycled Nylon; Weight: 18.5oz
2. Target Dry Outback (for women) / Stockman (for men) Coat: Best waterproof jacket for country walks
Price when reviewed: From $80
Target Dry’s full-length waterproof coats for men and women combine classic looks with good waterproofing and manage to look as smart as some jackets twice the price. Both the female Outback design and the male Stockman design offer generous coverage down to the knees. Wide shoulder panels help water run off the coat, and removable hoods keep your face and hair dry.
The coat’s main material is waterproofed to 5,000mm, and taped seams help keep you cozy and dry inside. The soft plaid lining adds welcome warmth, but prevents these coats from being very breathable – they’re best used on chilly winter country walks or horse rides where you need protection and won’t be working up too much of a sweat.
Key specs – Waterproofing: 5,000mm; Main material: Polyester; Weight: N/A
3. Fjallraven High Coast Hydratic Jacket: Best for everyday use
Price when reviewed: $275
It may be on the pricier end of the spectrum but this supremely versatile waterproof more than justifies the expense. Light and easy to pack away, it’s ideal for tossing in a backpack if you’re worried about getting caught in a summer rain shower, while the fit is loose enough to allow space for extra layers to be worn underneath during the colder months. It’s not the most breathable fabric, but zippers on the side provide ample ventilation to help you stay cool if you find yourself overheating when walking the dog, commuting to work, or on a leisurely stroll through the country.
With an HH rating of 10,000mm, you can rely on this jacket to keep you dry during everything but extreme and persistent downpours. And if you should find yourself out in nastier weather conditions, you can adjust the cuffs and cinch the hood to further protect yourself from the rain.
Key specs – Waterproofing: Durable water repellent (10,000mm); Main material: Polyamide; Weight: 11oz (men’s), 9.9oz (women’s)
4. Patagonia Torrentshell 3L Jacket: Best waterproof jacket for active travelers
Price when reviewed: $179
Traveling light? You may get on well with Patagonia’s popular Torrentshell. Lightweight and packable, the Torrentshell weighs just 12.5oz, stuffs down into its own pocket, and can fit into the bottle pocket of a backpack. It’s our best pick for globetrotters, and for hikers who don’t like to be weighed down on the trail. When the heavens open, the Torrentshell boasts a massive HH rating of 20,000mm, so it will keep you dry even in heavy rain.
We liked the generous pit-zips and the outer material, which feels really durable. The Torrentshell is flattering, too, and available in attractive colors. What’s more, Patagonia’s ethical credentials are some of the best in the business, and its manufacturing process has a minimal environmental impact. Our only negative was the hood, which feels a bit too boxy and roomy.
Key specs – Waterproofing: H2No Performance Standard (20,000mm); Main material: Nylon ripstop; Weight: 12.5oz
5. Gore R7 Shakedry Hooded Jacket: Best waterproof jacket for runners, cyclists, and athletes
Price when reviewed: $240
Our favorite in the light-as-a-feather stakes, the barely-there R7 Shakedry jacket weighs a paltry 5.6oz, which is so little that you’ll barely feel it when it’s on. It may be light, but this jacket packs a waterproofing punch thanks to Gore-Tex technology. It’s still highly breathable, unlike most waterproof shells, making it ideal for hiking, running, cycling, and other fast-paced sports where you don’t want to overheat while you’re on the go.
The cut is slim and streamlined, with a high neck and narrow cuffs to keep rain out, so if you want to wear warm layers underneath, go for a size up from your usual. This featherweight jacket is overkill for casual outdoor adventures, but for serious runners, cyclists and athletes it’s a fantastic bit of kit.
Key specs – Waterproofing: Gore-Tex; Main material: Polyamide; Weight: 5.6oz
How to choose the best waterproof jacket for you
How do I get the right fit?
Think about how and where you’ll be wearing your new jacket. If you want to wrap up for casual use in the winter months, pick a roomier design that allows lots of layers beneath it; at the very least, you’ll want to be able to wear a mid-layer and a base layer without it feeling too snug. Or choose a jacket that’s insulated as well as waterproof. For fast-paced hiking or cycling, a lightweight, form-fitting, and breathable jacket will serve you best.
Try on jackets in person and check that they feel comfortable, flexible, and don’t ride up when you move your arms. The sleeves, waist, and neck should fit snugly so they won’t let in cold air or water. Make sure the hood fits well around your head and can be drawn in tight if needed. If you’re picking a jacket for mountaineering or cycling, choose a design that’s helmet-compatible. Waterproof jackets are usually designed to be gender-specific, but women who don’t mind a boxier fit will often find men’s jackets a good choice as well.
What key features should I look out for?
The two key features of a good hardshell jacket are waterproofing and breathability. Like hiking boots, jackets use a waterproofing agent to repel liquids. These are either own-brand technology or a recognisable name like Gore-Tex (when in doubt, a jacket with Gore-Tex is always a reliable choice).
You may see the level of waterproofing of a jacket (the technical term for which is “hydrostatic head”) labeled in millimeters. As a guide, up to 1,500mm is only water-resistant, and won’t be properly waterproof; 1,500mm to 5,000mm is waterproof and good for most wet conditions; 10,000mm and above is highly waterproof, best for mountain conditions and for snow sports. For tackling heavy rain, you’ll also need a jacket with taped seams, which prevents water from seeping through the stitching.
Next up, breathability. The cheapest waterproof jackets and packable macs are best avoided for anything more strenuous than a festival or gentle walk as they don’t usually offer any level of breathability, which means that even if they do stop the rain from getting in, you’ll be damp with sweat from the inside. If you’ll be working up a sweat, it’s best to choose a highly breathable jacket so you don’t overheat. Underarm ventilation zips (or pit zips) are really useful for regulating your body temperature, too.
Other features are largely down to personal preference, but a stiff peak to the hood is good for wet-weather walking. Pockets are useful, too, but check that their zips are sealed or protected, or you’ll find that the contents will get wet.
How do I care for my waterproof jacket?
Once you own your perfect jacket, you’ll need to look after it. If it begins to lose its ability to repel water, your best bet is to clean it with a specialized cleaning product such as Nikwax’s Tech Wash. The tell-tale warning sign is that water will no longer bead on the surface and instead the outer fabric will become saturated, an effect known as wetting out. Be cautious of using standard detergents as they can impede the performance of some waterproof fabrics.
Some waterproof jackets, such as those using Gore-Tex’s range of waterproof fabrics, can be restored to their former glory by putting them in the tumble dryer on low heat for 20 to 30 minutes. This process can potentially reactivate the durable water repellent (DWR) outer coating, but it won’t work forever. After a while, you’ll need to use a spray-on or wash-in waterproofing treatment such as Nikwax’s TX.Direct to get it back to its former waterproof self.