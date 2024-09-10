Best Waterproof Jacket 2024: Stay Dry, Whatever the Weather

You may see the level of waterproofing of a jacket (the technical term for which is “hydrostatic head”) labeled in millimeters. As a guide, up to 1,500mm is only water-resistant, and won’t be properly waterproof; 1,500mm to 5,000mm is waterproof and good for most wet conditions; 10,000mm and above is highly waterproof, best for mountain conditions and for snow sports. For tackling heavy rain, you’ll also need a jacket with taped seams, which prevents water from seeping through the stitching.

Next up, breathability. The cheapest waterproof jackets and packable macs are best avoided for anything more strenuous than a festival or gentle walk as they don’t usually offer any level of breathability, which means that even if they do stop the rain from getting in, you’ll be damp with sweat from the inside. If you’ll be working up a sweat, it’s best to choose a highly breathable jacket so you don’t overheat. Underarm ventilation zips (or pit zips) are really useful for regulating your body temperature, too.

Other features are largely down to personal preference, but a stiff peak to the hood is good for wet-weather walking. Pockets are useful, too, but check that their zips are sealed or protected, or you’ll find that the contents will get wet.

How do I care for my waterproof jacket?

Once you own your perfect jacket, you’ll need to look after it. If it begins to lose its ability to repel water, your best bet is to clean it with a specialized cleaning product such as Nikwax’s Tech Wash. The tell-tale warning sign is that water will no longer bead on the surface and instead the outer fabric will become saturated, an effect known as wetting out. Be cautious of using standard detergents as they can impede the performance of some waterproof fabrics.

Some waterproof jackets, such as those using Gore-Tex’s range of waterproof fabrics, can be restored to their former glory by putting them in the tumble dryer on low heat for 20 to 30 minutes. This process can potentially reactivate the durable water repellent (DWR) outer coating, but it won’t work forever. After a while, you’ll need to use a spray-on or wash-in waterproofing treatment such as Nikwax’s TX.Direct to get it back to its former waterproof self.

