The Best Lawn Mowers to Buy in 2024: Electric, Gas, and Cordless Options, Tested and Reviewed by Experts
Don’t let the grass grow long and shaggy – get your lawn in shape with our pick of the best lawn mowers, tried and tested
Everybody with a lawn needs a way to keep it looking trim and tidy, but buying the best lawn mower for your needs is tricky when there are so many makes and models to choose from. Do you go cordless, electric, or gas? Do you need a cylinder, rotary, or hover mower? How big do you need to go, and how much do you need to spend? Most importantly, what do you need for those perfect, Wrigley Field-esque stripes?
In the last five years, I’ve tested a wide range of different mowers, covering everything from manual hand mowers to lightweight hover mowers, powerful electric mowers, and beefy, self-propelled cordless mowers. Based on that experience, I’ve picked out the best lawn mowers for different types and sizes of lawns and different budgets. You’ll find my recommendations reviewed below, and if there’s any other advice or info you need before you buy, you should find it in the buying guide after the reviews. Get reading, make your selection, and get a great-looking lawn that will make you proud.
Best lawn mowers: At a glance
|Best premium cordless mower
|Bosch UniversalRotak 36-550 (~$309)
|Check price at Garden Base Depot
|Best manual lawn mower
|Einhell GC-HM30 (~$68)
|Check price at Mister Worker
|Best cordless mower for flat lawns
|Kärcher LMO 18-36 (~$977)
|Check price at Amazon
How we test lawn mowers
We assemble each lawn mower we’re going to test, then put them to work on two different lawns. The first is a small, flat, front lawn, roughly 20 x 13ft, with reasonably well-kept grass, and no major undulations. The second is a much larger sloping lawn with patches of rough and uneven grass. We look at how well the mower handles both lawns, how good it is at avoiding blockages, and how effective any mulching or grass-collecting features are. We check how easy it is to start the mower, adjust the handle, and change the cutting height.
With the cordless mowers, we time how long the battery lasts during mowing, while with self-powered mowers we’ll also look at how easy it is to change the speed and hit the brakes. Finally, we fold the mower away for storage, to see how compact and manageable it is when put away in a shed or garage.
The best lawn mowers you can buy in 2024
1. Bosch UniversalRotak 36-550: Best premium cordless mower
Price when reviewed: $309 | Check price at Garden Base Depot
- Great for… handling any medium-sized or larger lawn
- Not so great for… those on a limited budget
While not much bigger than your average cordless mower, the Bosch UniversalRotak 36-550 has cutting power to spare. It tackles medium-sized and large lawns very capably, excelling on flat sections of turf and areas with shorter grass. But it also managed to trim on tricky slopes and do a great job on longer patches of grass that left other mowers floundering.
But what makes this mower stand out are its small details. You’re given a choice of hand positions, which makes pushing the mower around significantly easier, and the cutting height can be adjusted by simply pressing and holding a button on the top handle.
The UniversalRotak 36-550 is also easier on the eyes than many of its rivals thanks to Bosch’s ProSilence motor technology, and its 40-liter grass box proved big enough to ensure I didn’t need to stop and empty out the clippings too frequently. As a nice extra, the Bosch’s specially designed blade even collects and grinds up any leaves that have dropped on the grass. It’s one of the most expensive mowers in its class, but it’s worth the extra outlay. It’s one of the finest mowers I’ve ever used to trim my lawn.
Key specs – Size (WDH): 15.7 x 51.5 x 40.1in; Weight: 33lb; Height of cut: 0.9-2.7in; Width of cut: 14in; Grass box capacity: 42.3qt; Power: 36V 4Ah lithium-ion battery (charge time: 2hrs 5mins)
2. Worx WG779E: Best mid-range cordless mower
Price when reviewed: $519 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… tackling different types and weights of grass
- Not so great for… long, wet grass and easy cutting height adjustments
The WG779E is one of the cheapest cordless mowers around, but it has the feel of a more expensive model, thanks to impressive, robust build quality and some clever safety features. It’s relatively light and easy to push around and folds up neatly for storage in your shed or garage. Yet when you need a little extra power, Worx’s Intellicut technology gives a good crisp cut both on neat, well-kept lawns and tougher grass. It was only when I hit long, wet grass that things started to go wrong, as the soggy clippings tended to clog the blade or the passage to the 31.7qt collection bag. If you’ve let your lawn grow long, it’s best to give it a lighter trim first, then come back later for a proper crop.
I could get around 40 minutes of mowing time with two 4A batteries installed, after which I was looking at a two-hour wait while these recharged. However, with the 2.5A batteries of the cheaper battery and charger bundles, like those included on the Amazon link below, you can expect around 25 minutes. That’s still going to be fine for smaller lawns and most mid-sized plots. My only real grumble is that the mechanism to change the cutting height can feel clunky; it required both hands and a bit of effort for me to shift the lever and adjust the position. That aside, this is a great option if you can’t stretch to the Bosch or Karcher mowers – especially if you tend to keep your grass fairly short.
Key specs – Size (WDH): 15.3 x 50.3 x 37.3in; Weight: 29.1lb; Height of cut: 1.5-3.5in; Width of cut: 13in; Grass box capacity: 31.7qt; Power: 2 x 20V 2.5Ah/4Ahh li-ion batteries (charge time: 2 to 2.5 hours)
3. Bosch Rotak 34R: Best corded mower for a neat, stripy lawn
Price when reviewed: $116 | Check price at Garden Base Depot
- Great for… longer, thicker grass and stripy lawns
- Not so great for… mowing lengthy lawns without a long extension cord
The Bosch Rotak 34R is a capable all-rounder that can take all but the biggest lawns in its stride. The R means you get an integrated roller, which is just what you need to get those all-important stripes running down your lawn. The 34cm cutting width is ideal for tackling small to medium-sized gardens, and you can adjust the cutting height from 2cm up to 7cm, to give you scope for anything from a tight crop of the lawn to that tricky first cut of the year.
Bosch’s normal trusty ergonomics make the Rotak comfortable to push and easy to manoeuvre, and I found it light enough to lug around with just one hand. Meanwhile, the grass box can hold 40l of clippings, so I didn’t need to spend too much time running between the lawn and my compost bin. Crucially, while 1,300W doesn’t seem like an enormous amount of power on paper, the 34R tackled areas of longer grass with ease, while the clever grass combs helped it cut right to the edge of the deck. The 10m cord isn’t always convenient, especially if you need to trail an extension cord down the length of your garden, but you won’t find a more effective and versatile mower at this price. If you have a smaller plot to mow, you could save a little extra cash by going for the similarly impressive Rotak 32R.
Key specs – Size (WDH): 41 x 38 x 62cm; Weight: 11.1kg; Height of cut: 2-7cm; Grass box capacity: 40l; Power: Mains, 1,300W; Width of cut: 34cm
4. Kärcher LMO 18-36: Best cordless mower for flat lawns
Price when reviewed: $977 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… keeping medium-to-large flat lawns looking neat and tidy
- Not so great for… lawns with sloping areas or clumps of thicker grass
With a single 18V battery driving its motor, you might expect this mower to be underpowered. Luckily, while big and surprisingly heavy, it delivers an outstanding cut. It’s very solidly built and fairly heavy, yet I still found it easy to maneuver and particularly effective on flat lawns. It’s not quite so good on steep slopes when tackling thicker, longer grass, but you won’t have any problems on the average small or medium-sized plot, and you can always use the cheerfully chunky height adjustment handle to increase the cutting height if you’re having trouble. It makes raising and lowering the deck remarkably easy.
On the downside, I found the battery slow to charge, taking more than two hours to charge up fully, and even then it only runs for around 24 minutes before needing a recharge. However, with a 14in cutting deck, that’s enough time to cut a decent-sized lawn and fill the 45-liter collection bag. Or, if you prefer, you can fit the mulching plug provided, mulch the clippings and save yourself the bother. I’m not so keen on the over-snappy battery compartment or the LCD charge level readout on the battery itself – I could barely read it on a sunny afternoon – but otherwise, this is a great cordless mower.
Key specs – Size (WDH): 15.6 x 51.5 x 41in; Weight: 31.3lb; Height of cut: 1.1-2.7in; Grass box capacity: 45l; Power: Lithium-ion battery (charge time: 2hrs 23mins); Width of cut: 14in
5. Einhell GC-HM30: Best manual lawn mower
Price when reviewed: $68 | Check price at Mister Worker
- Great for… getting some exercise
- Not so great for… tough grass and large, uneven lawns
If you’re after a cheap, no-frills mower that’s as environmentally friendly as you can get, then this manual model from Einhell is my pick. The 12in-wide model is great for smaller yards and makes cutting smaller lawns just that little bit easier. At just 16.5lb, it’s easily the lightest lawn mower on this list but still comes with a 16.9qt grass collection box and adjustable cutting heights of between 0.6 and 1.6in.
While it’s at the budget end of things, the build quality is pretty solid and it doesn’t feel like it’s going to fall apart. However, being a manual model, you need to provide your own power, both to push it forward and keep the cylinder blade spinning fast. That’s not a problem on a cool summer evening when you’re giving the lawn a quick trim, but the first cut of the spring can be a challenge, especially if you have to deal with longer, thicker grass. In my experience, this can be hot, sweaty work on a warm summer’s day. If you don’t mind the effort, then this is a solid low-cost option you can use almost anywhere in your yard. Who knows? It might even save you a workout at the gym.
Key specs – Size (WDH): 18.5 x 13.7 x 49.6in; Weight: 16.5lb; Height of cut: 0.6-1.6in; Grass box capacity: 16.9qt; Power: Manual; Width of cut: 12in
How to choose the best lawn mower for you
Does it matter how big or overgrown my lawn is?
It really does – not every lawn mower will cope with longer grass or larger lawns. The first and most important thing to consider before buying any lawn mower is the area you’re going to use it in and the type and length of grass you’re intending to cut.
Think of your lawn as a standard tennis court; if it’s roughly that size, it’s considered a medium-sized lawn. Any smaller, it’s a small lawn; any bigger, it’s a large lawn. And if you’re the kind of person who can’t be bothered to mow your lawn once a week, it pays to buy a lawn mower that will cope with longer grass – which we’ll discuss below.
What different types of lawn mower are there?
There are generally three different types of lawn mower, and each has their plus and minus points:
Cylinder mowers have cylindrical blades that rotate vertically at the front of the mower – they work by cutting against a bottom blade, which is fixed. These can give a great, close-cut finish, but they rely on a perfectly level lawn to give good results – they’re useless for bumpy lawns or longer grass.
Rotary mowers have a single blade that rotates horizontally underneath the main body of the mower. These will cope with longer grass and bumpier lawns, but they’re not capable of giving a consistent, super-short cut like cylinder mowers. This type is the best option for most people.
Hover mowers also have rotary blades but work by creating a cushion of air between the mower and the lawn. That makes them ideal for awkward-shaped lawns as they can be maneuvered left and right as well as backwards and forwards, and they’re easier to push up and down slopes, too.
Gas, electric, cordless, or push: Which is best?
Push mowers, or manual mowers, are well worth considering if you’ve got a small, flat patch of grass and you’re going to keep it nice and short. There’s no need to faff around with mains power, batteries, or gas, and you’ll get a little workout while you mow. You can get a fantastic close finish, but as soon as you hit lumps and bumps they’re a lot of work. Don’t even think about long grass or slopes.
Electric mowers are powered straight from the mains and are generally better for small or medium lawns unless you want to shell out for a huge extension cord. Make sure you check how long the included cord is before buying, though, or you’ll need to spend extra on one that will let you reach every corner of your lawn. Note: don’t just use any old extension cord you have lying around – it needs to be rated to a high enough amperage for safety purposes, as lawn mowers can use upwards of 1.5kW when in full flow.
Cordless mowers are getting cheaper and more popular, giving you much the same experience as an electric mower, only without the cord. This is a real advantage if you’ve got awkward areas of grass to cut, far away from any outlet. They can’t always match electric mowers for cutting power, which can cause problems with long or unruly grass, and you can only cut for around half an hour without a second battery or a recharge. Still, that’s a small price to pay for the convenience.
Gas mowers are the ideal pick for those of us with really big lawns. These often surpass their rivals for the quality and consistency of their cutting, and will cope much better with longer, more overgrown gardens without choking. They command a significant price premium, however, and you should bear in mind that their gas engines will require servicing every year or so.
What other features should I look out for?
The cutting width is particularly important: the wider the area the mower can cut, the fewer passes you’ll need to get your lawn looking tidy. Some mowers are also better than others at cutting to the edge of the deck, which means that you can cut close to a fence, step, wall, or greenhouse and not leave a massive strip of uncut grass. Some mowers will also feature a roller, which helps you get a neat, striped effect across your lawn.
Also check out how many height settings the mower has, and how easy it is to switch between them. On some mowers it might mean just moving a lever, while on others you may have to shift a gear or add a spacer to take the cutting height down.
One final important factor to consider is what will happen to your grass cuttings after they’ve been cut. Many mowers will come with a clippings bag or box, but be sure to compare the sizes between the models you’re thinking of buying. If you don’t have easy access to your compost bin, bigger clipping bags will minimize the number of trips you’ll need to make back and forth.
Some mowers also include an optional mulching plug. With one of these, you can leave the clipping bag behind, and the mower will chop the cut grass into tiny fragments, which should decompose and spread their goodness into the ground. The light mulch also helps hold in extra moisture, which can be a real help to your lawn in the hottest, driest parts of summer.