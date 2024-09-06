The Best Lawn Mowers to Buy in 2024: Electric, Gas, and Cordless Options, Tested and Reviewed by Experts

Cylinder mowers have cylindrical blades that rotate vertically at the front of the mower – they work by cutting against a bottom blade, which is fixed. These can give a great, close-cut finish, but they rely on a perfectly level lawn to give good results – they’re useless for bumpy lawns or longer grass.

Rotary mowers have a single blade that rotates horizontally underneath the main body of the mower. These will cope with longer grass and bumpier lawns, but they’re not capable of giving a consistent, super-short cut like cylinder mowers. This type is the best option for most people.

Hover mowers also have rotary blades but work by creating a cushion of air between the mower and the lawn. That makes them ideal for awkward-shaped lawns as they can be maneuvered left and right as well as backwards and forwards, and they’re easier to push up and down slopes, too.

Gas, electric, cordless, or push: Which is best?

Push mowers, or manual mowers, are well worth considering if you’ve got a small, flat patch of grass and you’re going to keep it nice and short. There’s no need to faff around with mains power, batteries, or gas, and you’ll get a little workout while you mow. You can get a fantastic close finish, but as soon as you hit lumps and bumps they’re a lot of work. Don’t even think about long grass or slopes.

Electric mowers are powered straight from the mains and are generally better for small or medium lawns unless you want to shell out for a huge extension cord. Make sure you check how long the included cord is before buying, though, or you’ll need to spend extra on one that will let you reach every corner of your lawn. Note: don’t just use any old extension cord you have lying around – it needs to be rated to a high enough amperage for safety purposes, as lawn mowers can use upwards of 1.5kW when in full flow.

Cordless mowers are getting cheaper and more popular, giving you much the same experience as an electric mower, only without the cord. This is a real advantage if you’ve got awkward areas of grass to cut, far away from any outlet. They can’t always match electric mowers for cutting power, which can cause problems with long or unruly grass, and you can only cut for around half an hour without a second battery or a recharge. Still, that’s a small price to pay for the convenience.

Gas mowers are the ideal pick for those of us with really big lawns. These often surpass their rivals for the quality and consistency of their cutting, and will cope much better with longer, more overgrown gardens without choking. They command a significant price premium, however, and you should bear in mind that their gas engines will require servicing every year or so.

What other features should I look out for?

The cutting width is particularly important: the wider the area the mower can cut, the fewer passes you’ll need to get your lawn looking tidy. Some mowers are also better than others at cutting to the edge of the deck, which means that you can cut close to a fence, step, wall, or greenhouse and not leave a massive strip of uncut grass. Some mowers will also feature a roller, which helps you get a neat, striped effect across your lawn.

Also check out how many height settings the mower has, and how easy it is to switch between them. On some mowers it might mean just moving a lever, while on others you may have to shift a gear or add a spacer to take the cutting height down.

One final important factor to consider is what will happen to your grass cuttings after they’ve been cut. Many mowers will come with a clippings bag or box, but be sure to compare the sizes between the models you’re thinking of buying. If you don’t have easy access to your compost bin, bigger clipping bags will minimize the number of trips you’ll need to make back and forth.

Some mowers also include an optional mulching plug. With one of these, you can leave the clipping bag behind, and the mower will chop the cut grass into tiny fragments, which should decompose and spread their goodness into the ground. The light mulch also helps hold in extra moisture, which can be a real help to your lawn in the hottest, driest parts of summer.

↑ Return to top