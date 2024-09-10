Best Strimmers and Grass Trimmers 2024: Tried and Tested Electric, Cordless, and Gas Models
Trim and edge your yard with my pick of the best strimmers and grass trimmers
A good-quality grass trimmer – often called a strimmer – is an essential piece of gardening equipment. As well as weed whacking in long grass or scything through undergrowth, the best grass trimmers allow you to get into those tight spaces that even the best lawn mowers can’t manage, such as around immovable backyard furniture, toys, walls, raised flower beds, or decking. Some can even be used for quick and effective edging.
To help find what you need, I’ve tested and reviewed over 20 grass trimmers since 2020, using my own backyard as the testing ground. Heavy duty and lightweight, gas-, battery-, and mains-powered; I’ve tested the lot and whittled my recommendations down to six of the best grass trimmers you can buy.
In my list below, you’ll find my recommendations based on the size, shape, and topography of your backyard – and of course, your buying budget. Take a look at the at-a-glance list below for a quick overview of my recommendations; or, if you need more information before you buy, head to the bottom of the page for my detailed buying guide.
Best strimmers and grass trimmers: At a glance
|Best heavy-duty trimmer for big gardens
|Bosch AdvancedGrassCut 36 (~$96)
|Best cordless strimmer for tough jobs
|Ryobi One+ (RY18LTX33A-0) (~$99)
|Best electric strimmer
|Black & Decker GL7033 (~$110)
|Best gas trimmer
|Stihl FS40 (~$180)
How we test strimmers/grass trimmers
When testing, I assemble each strimmer and run it through a gauntlet of grass-trimming trials. First, I use it to trim and edge small areas of my flat lawn, moving to a larger, sloping lawn with patches of rough and uneven grass, thick weeds, and even brambles. This is where I find out how the trimmer performs with more challenging patches of green, assessing whether it’s up to some serious ground clearance.
During my tests, I also check how easy it is to adjust a tool’s handle, change the cutting angle, feed the line, and replace the spool. Alongside these, when testing cordless models, I time how long the battery lasts during cutting, plus how long it takes to recharge via the supplied charger.
The best strimmers and grass trimmers you can buy in 2024
1. Bosch AdvancedGrassCut 36: Best heavy-duty trimmer for big gardens
- Great for… large gardens and tougher grass and weeds
- Not so great for… anyone who doesn’t want a workout
If you have a larger, rougher backyard but don’t want the hassle of a gas trimmer, the Bosch AdvancedGrassCut 36 is my top pick. With a 36V battery, it has more power than your average cordless trimmer and, with a 12in cutting width, it can tackle a big-sized plot – especially with a respectable 40 minutes of cutting time.
I have to say that a harness would have been a nice extra, particularly as most of the weight is towards the cutting head, but the movable soft-grip handle and adjustable pole helped make it slightly easier on my arms and shoulders. This is a heavyweight trimmer for heavyweight jobs, and you will struggle to find a cordless model with more raw grass-cutting and weed-chopping power.
Key specs – Power: 36V; Battery: 2.6Ah; Cutting width: 12in; Line: 0.6in; Weight: 8.8lb
2. Ryobi One+ (RY18LTX33A-0): Best cordless strimmer for tough jobs
- Great for… performance, comfort and control in almost any yard
- Not so great for… easy edging, or stamina when in fast mode
Thanks to its new brushless motor and great ergonomic design, the Ryobi One+ delivers the kind of performance you need to handle tougher grass and weeds without the weight – and subsequent threat of back or shoulder strain – of your typical heavy-duty grass trimmer. In fact, I found I could comfortably wield the Ryobi over a half-hour stretch without feeling tired or achy, even with its usual 5.65lb weight increased by the 1.6lb 5A One+ battery. It has a clever trick where the controls rotate around the shaft for easy edging, plus a switchable speed setting that lets you shift between Slow, to prioritize battery life, and Fast, for maximum cutting power. When you throw in an analogue level that gives you even further control, you have a very versatile machine indeed.
This was backed up in my tests, where I found the One+ (RY18LTX33A-0) tackled light lawn trims with a sharp cut and more demanding patches of long grass and chunky weeds with no trouble. It jammed up occasionally on some clumps of really lengthy ryegrass, but that same patch has completely defeated lesser strimmers before. The RY18LTX33A-0 isn’t quite so effective as an edging tool – shorter strimmers with rotating heads tend to be more comfortable – but it will still manage the task. I found during my testing that, depending on the speed setting and the grass or weeds being cut, I could get between 22 and 30 minutes of strimming from a single 5A One+ battery. It may not be the most powerful cordless strimmer I’ve tested, or as easy to use as some smaller, lighter models, but if you need one that can do it all without wearing you out, it’s a brilliant option.
Key specs – Power: 18V One+ 4Ah battery; Cutting width: 13in; Line: 0.08in; Weight: 5.65lb
3. Black & Decker GL7033: Best electric strimmer
- Great for… weed-chopping power and heavy-duty line
- Not so great for… aching arms and shoulders
Black & Decker’s 700W strimmer is built to handle heavier workloads, with a 13in cutting width that’s ideal for tackling medium-sized and larger gardens, and a 0.08in line that can hack through longer grass. Black & Decker’s E-Drive tech provided extra power when I needed it and, when it was time to break out the big guns, I could take out the main spool, slot in one with an extra heavy-duty line, and teach thick weeds and nettles some respect. The weight got a bit tiring on the arms after a while, but the mid-mounted motor and curved shaft improved the strimmer’s balance – keeping the business end away from my feet – and provided precision and control, since you don’t have such a heavy cutting end to wave about.
It’s built for a heavier workload than others, but that works to its advantage as you’ll find yourself stopping far less often to untangle the line, or to use another tool to cut through a thick stem. What’s more, the wheeled edging guide helps it do a decent job of edging, too. It might be overkill for smaller yards, but the GL7033 is brilliant for bigger, more unruly plots.
Key specs – Power: 700W; Cutting width: 13in; Line: 0.08in plus heavy-duty lines; Weight: 7.05lb
4. Stihl FS40: Best gas trimmer
- Great for… robust pro-grade construction and awesome weed-whacking skills
- Not so great for… too big and heavy for some users
Some gardens need a gas trimmer, and the Stihl FS40 is a great, affordable example from one of the biggest names in the business. The two-stroke engine provided plenty of power for my overgrown yard, so I’ve no doubt it can handle even the toughest of landscapes. Plus, if the 0.08in line can’t get through the weeds, you can fit an optional three-tooth, poly-cut head to get through thicker undergrowth and brush – something I found incredibly useful.
The FS40 was easy to handle and has a simple bump-feed mechanism where you bump the head on the ground to release more line. It’s easier to start than most gas trimmers too. However, at 9.9lb, and with the motor placed right at the end of the stalk, it’s not going to be manageable for everyone. Still, this is the kind of rock-solid, heavy-duty trimmer that will last for years.
Key specs – Engine: 2 stroke; Tank: 0.09 gallons; Cutting width: 15in; Line: 0.08in; Weight: 9.9lb
How to choose the best strimmer/grass trimmer for you
What type of grass trimmer do I need?
Cordless trimmers
|Freedom of movement
|Batteries can cost extra, may lack power
These are the most convenient. Models with fast-charging, long-lasting lithium-ion batteries are now the norm, and trimming gets a whole lot easier when you don’t have to think about the cord. Just bear in mind that not all cordless trimmers come with a battery or a charger, so you could end up forking out more than you expect – unless you own other tools that use the same battery pack, that is.
Electric trimmers
|More powerful, cheaper
|Require an outlet, limited range
These are often cheap and easy to handle, and usually more powerful than all but the biggest cordless models. The only problem is the cord, which makes a lengthy extension cord a must-have in medium-sized or larger backyards. You need to take real care not to cut the cord, so make sure you’re using a circuit breaker – either integrated into the extension cord, or a standalone socket-type version.
Gas trimmers
|Very powerful, ideal for thick grass
|Very noisy, generally heavier
Gas trimmers are the best option for massive plots with a lot of thick undergrowth. However, they’re usually noisy and bigger, heavier, and harder to manage and maintain.
What do the grass trimmer power ratings mean?
Electric strimmers will have a rating of between 250W and 600W. The bottom line is that the higher the figure, the more punch it will pack. When it comes to battery-powered strimmers, it’s the voltage that makes a difference. You will see 12V, 18V, or 24V on many boxes – again, the higher the number, the more capable the trimmer will likely be.
With gas-powered strimmers, engine capacity – measured in cubic centimeters (cc) – is what matters when assessing power.
How important is a grass trimmer’s cutting width?
Simply put, the bigger the trimming width, the more grass you trim away with each sweeping move and – theoretically – the less time you will spend on the job. Trimmers generally range from 8in up to 15in.
Generally speaking, the more power you have and the bigger the swathe, the heavier and more expensive the trimmer is going to be. However, I’ve found that the extra cost and weight can often be worth it; you’ll be able to tackle a larger plot in much less time, using less electricity or fuel as you go.
How much do I need to spend?
The amount you spend will largely depend on the size of your yard and how much you will likely use a grass trimmer. A cheap, lightweight, corded strimmer should suffice for a small garden for getting into tight corners, and to trim and edge. Many such models are wieldy, compact for storing in the garden shed, and could cost as low as $70.
For larger plots, especially those with grass or weeds that grow quickly, you might want a model with extra power. Plus, if you’re covering a lot of ground then ditching the cord for a battery or gas-powered trimmer might be more suitable. For bigger yards, I recommend Stihl FS40 ($180) gas trimmer.