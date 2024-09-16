Kärcher K5 Premium Smart Control Home Review: Are You Ready for the Smart Pressure Washer?

Kärcher K5 Premium Smart Control review: How easy is it to use?

Between the new Smart Control gun and multi-jet lance, the K5 Premium is one of the most convenient and versatile of all Kärcher’s pressure washers, because you can do nearly everything you need to do with just the one attachment.

It isn’t that Kärcher’s twist-and-click system for attaching and removing lances is tricky to operate, but with the multi-jet lance there’s no need to carry anything else around with you on the job. Thanks to Kärcher’s “Plug ‘n’ clean” system, you don’t even have to clip on the usual spray lance attachment to use detergents or car shampoos – you can plug the bottle upside down into the reservoir and get to work. Of course, this only works with Kärcher’s own detergent and shampoo bottles, as other bottles won’t have the right shape nor the correct outlet.

This, and the intuitive controls, make the Premium Smart Control a joy to use. I know we’re not really meant to admit that pressure washing is, well, kind of fun, but this one makes some boring, messy jobs surprisingly appealing.

I’m also a big fan of the T5 T-Racer surface cleaner attachment, since it gives you a little extra scrubbing power for tackling patios, tiles, decking, and other hard, flat surfaces while simultaneously protecting you from the usual dirty splashback. Just be sure to test it on a small area before you commit to using it on a surface, since there’s a chance that the brush could leave a mark on softer surfaces.

Kärcher also scores extra points for the built-in hose reel, which does a great job of keeping the high-pressure hose under control. The size and construction of these pipes naturally makes them a bit inflexible and oddly prone to kinking if you don’t look after them, so having a way to reel in the pipe and store it securely makes a bigger difference than you might think.

As for the app, I’m not 100% convinced. It isn’t that it doesn’t give you control of the washer (it does), nor that its step-by-step instructions aren’t useful (they are); but switching between your smartphone and a fairly heavy-duty pressure washer to check the steps or change a setting isn’t very practical.

However, it’s one of those things where your mileage may vary, and if you’re new to pressure washers and a bit nervous about them, then you might find it helpful.