The Kärcher K5 Power Control sits near the top of Kärcher’s pressure washer range, delivering more pressure and a higher flow rate than Kärcher’s mid-range K4 models – without going to the extremes of the high-end K7 series.

With this model, you can tackle larger, muddier vehicles, extensive areas of hard landscaping, and most driveways – Kärcher’s specs say it can handle areas of up to 430ft². What’s more, the water-cooled motor should keep it running smoothly, while the Power Control spray gun and Vario Power spray lance provide greater control than you’ll find with Kärcher’s more basic models.

In short, the K5 Power Control is designed to fit the needs of those who demand a little more from their pressure washer. But does moving up to this model make sense for you, or would a different Kärcher pressure washer be better for you? The K5 Power Control might be full of juice, but does all that power come with disadvantages? I’ve been testing the K5 Power Control over the past week to find out.