Electric vs Gas Pressure Washers: Which is Better?

The best pressure washers will prove invaluable for both homeowners and professionals alike, offering a powerful means to clean a range of surfaces, from driveways and patios, to decks and more. However, when it comes to choosing the right model, specifically in terms of whether you should opt for an electric or gas pressure washer, the answer might prove less clear cut. Below, we dive into the key differences between both types of pressure washer, examining cleaning power, portability, maintenance, and cost. We also provide advice and key tips directly from Ryobi, one of the big pressure washer suppliers in the US, to ensure not only that you make the right choice for your needs, but that you use your new model to achieve the best clean possible. Electric vs gas pressure washers: Cleaning power One of the most important factors to consider when choosing a pressure washer is cleaning power, which is typically measured in pounds per square inch (PSI) and gallons per minute (GPM). Electric pressure washers generally offer a PSI range of 1,300 to 2,000, making them suitable for light to medium-duty tasks such as cleaning cars, patio furniture, and small decks. In other words, they’re ideal for residential/private use, where a higher power would be overkill. Gas pressure washers, on the other hand, tend to offer considerably higher PSI ratings, often ranging from 2,000 to 4,000 or more. This makes them suitable for heavy-duty tasks such as stripping paint, cleaning large driveways, and tackling stubborn stains. But which one is appropriate for your needs? We’ve explored the PSI requirements of pressure washers separately, but here’s a useful summary of the different power ranges, and what they’re best suited for: Light duty (1,200-2,000 PSI) – Cars, grills, patio furniture, RVs, boats, and other recreation equipment

“Electric pressure washers are more portable and easier to maneuver than gas pressure washers as a result of fewer components and engine parts when compared to a gasoline unit”, explains Abigail Quidley, assistant product manager – pressure washers, Ryobi North America.

“While electric pressure washers are restricted by needing a power source and an extension cord, they’re far less cumbersome to move around the home or work area.”

Gas pressure washers, while more powerful, are typically heavier and bulkier. They require more effort to move around, especially on uneven terrain. However, they offer the advantage of not being tethered to an electrical outlet, providing greater flexibility in terms of where they can be used.

For those who might need to move their pressure washer frequently or use it in remote locations, a gas model may be more practical despite the extra weight – although do also consider that you’ll need access to a water source.

Winner: Draw

There are two considerations when it comes to portability. Around the home, an electric pressure washer will be lighter and easier to move and store. However, if you don’t have an electrical outlet close to the area you want to work in, then a gas-powered pressure washer will be more convenient. Don’t forget, though, that you’ll need a water source.

Electric vs gas pressure washer: Maintenance

Maintenance is a significant factor in the long-term usability of a pressure washer. Electric pressure washers are relatively low-maintenance. They don’t require oil changes, spark plug replacements, or fuel stabilizers. The primary maintenance tasks include checking the power cord for damage, ensuring the water inlet filter is clean, and descaling the unit on occasion to prevent mineral buildup. In addition, according to Quidley, “At Ryobi, it is recommended to utilize a pump protector after every wash to prolong the life of your pressure washer.”

Not surprisingly, gas pressure washers require more regular maintenance. This will entail changing the oil, replacing spark plugs, and ensuring the fuel system is clean. In addition, gas engines need to be “winterized” – or prepared for use in cold climates – to prevent damage. Stihl outlines that this will involve draining the pump, using winterizing solution, and running the engine with a fuel stabilizer. An electric pressure washer, by comparison, could just be stored in the house.

Winner: Electric

While none of these tasks is overly complex, collectively they do require time and effort. If you prefer a low-maintenance option, an electric pressure washer is the better choice.

Electric vs gas pressure washer: Environmental considerations

Environmental impact is an increasingly important consideration for many consumers. With that in mind, electric pressure washers are generally more environmentally friendly. They produce no emissions during operation and are quieter, reducing noise pollution. They consume less energy overall, too, especially when used for light to medium-duty tasks.

Gas pressure washers, while powerful, emit exhaust fumes and are noisier. The combustion engine releases pollutants into the air, contributing to environmental degradation. However, advancements in engine technology have led to more efficient and cleaner-burning gas engines. Despite these improvements, electric pressure washers remain the greener choice.

Winner: Electric

With no local emissions and much lower noise, electric is the more environmentally friendly option when it comes to pressure washers.

Electric vs gas pressure washer: Cost

Cost is often a crucial factor for most buyers, and electric pressure washers clearly come out on top in this regard. They’re generally far more affordable and offer excellent value for money, especially for homeowners who need a reliable tool for occasional use. Prices for electric pressure washers start from under $200, with top-of-the-range electric models costing similar to a gas pressure washer.

The lower initial cost, combined with minimal maintenance expenses, makes electric models a cost-effective choice.

This is echoed by Quidley, who states that, “Electric pressure washers are more cost-effective to users because they don’t require engine maintenance, and neither do they require individuals to take time to fill up a gas tank, mix with oil, and start the engine of a gas pressure washer.”

Gas pressure washers, due to their higher power and more complex engines, are typically more expensive. Prices can range from $400 to $800 or more, depending on the model and features. Plus, the ongoing costs of fuel, oil, and maintenance can add up over time. While the higher cost may be justified for those who need the extra power, for most residential users, an electric pressure washer offers a more budget-friendly solution.

Winner: Electric

Next to gas pressure washers, electric models aren’t only cheaper to buy, they’re cheaper to run, too. Electric is the more affordable option.

Electric vs gas pressure washer: Which is better?

Ultimately, the choice between an electric and gas pressure washer will depend on your specific needs and preferences. If you’re after a powerful machine for heavy-duty tasks, have plenty of storage space, and don’t mind the additional maintenance, a gas pressure washer is the better option. Its superior cleaning power and flexibility make it ideal for demanding jobs.

However, for most homeowners, an electric pressure washer is the more practical choice. It offers sufficient cleaning power for everyday tasks, is easier to maneuver and store, requires minimal maintenance, and is more environmentally friendly. In addition, the lower cost of entry makes it accessible to a wider range of users.

“For most residential users, we recommend an electric pressure washer as it’s capable of taking care of most jobs with none of the hassle or maintenance of gas, whereas professionals may require the PSI and GPM of a gas unit for maximum productivity”, says Quidley.

Overall winner: Electric

The advantages are stacked in favor of electric pressure washers for domestic users. Gas delivers more power and doesn't require a power supply, but such models are heavier, more expensive, and require more maintenance.