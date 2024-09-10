Best Weed Killer 2024: Get Weed-Free Lawns and Pathways

Non-selective weed killers: These ultra-violent weed killers tend to be fast and effective, but they destroy just about anything they come into contact with, affecting both the plants and soil. That means they’re a little too effective to be used in lawns, beds, or borders in most cases, and are best used on driveway and patio weeds.

A popular non-selective weed killer chemical is glyphosate, which is found in many brands including Roundup and Resolva. Glyphosate was banned or heavily restricted in various EU countries in 2023, but the EPA has stated that ‘it’s not likely to be carcinogenic to humans’ and it remains on the shelves in 2024.

Selective weed killers: These more discriminating herbicides kill only a specific plant or type of plant. For instance, they might tackle lawn weeds like clover or dandelions while leaving your grass alone. Most lawn weed killers are selective.

Residual weed killers: These weed killers target the soil and kill weeds as they’re absorbed through the roots. They’re effective and long-lasting, but their awesome power comes at a price, hanging around in your backyard and affecting the soil quality and future plant growth.

In general, you should avoid using non-selective or residual weed killers anywhere except pathways and driveways, if you have to use them at all. Contact and systemic weed killers are safer as long as they’re applied carefully, while selective weed killers are the best bet for troublesome beds and borders or your lawn.

How do you apply weed killer?

Check the instructions. If you’re using a ready-made spray you can put on some gloves and get to work, and, if it’s a concentrate, pour it into a watering can or sprayer and dilute your mixture as directed on the bottle.

Check the forecast to avoid a downpour washing your weed killer away, or high winds that might blow the mixture back in your face. It’s also worth applying weed killer in the morning, as this gives the unwanted plants plenty of time to absorb the solution, and get busy dying.

Some weed killers start to work within 24 hours, while others might take a week to have much impact. Don’t be tempted to reapply without reading the instructions. If, after the quoted time, you still have persistent weeds hanging in there, there’s usually no harm in giving them another dose to finish them off.

Is there an alternative?

Chemical weed killers aren’t always the answer, and you could try more natural solutions like boiling water or white vinegar/acetic acid (which, while EPA approved, isn’t actually considered organic). A good hoe can be effective in beds and borders, while there are various implements for digging weeds out of lawns, paths and driveways. Best of all, you can buy a flame weeder or flame gun. It’s not exactly eco-friendly and needs to be taken seriously, but it does make you feel a bit like a 1980s action hero when you’re taking out the weeds along the garden path.

