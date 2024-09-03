Best Binoculars 2024: Get Closer to Nature with the Top Compact and Full-Sized Binoculars

The first number designates the magnification level – so, for example, an 8x pair of binoculars will enlarge your subject eight times, while a 10x pair will make it ten times bigger. The second number tells you how large the objective lenses (the big ones on the end) are in millimeters (we’ve converted this number to inches in our mini-reviews, but not in the product names).

The most important number is the magnification level – and while you may be under the impression that, in this regard, bigger is better, this isn’t strictly true. While a 10x or 12x magnification will allow you see things further away that bit closer, the higher magnification has knock-on effects.

At higher levels of magnification, it’s hard to hold binoculars steady enough to see a stable image. A higher magnification also usually means a narrower field of view. Incidentally, field of view (or FOV) is another figure usually stenciled on the binocular somewhere. It’s normally expressed in degrees and refers to how much you can see from left to right when you’re peering through them.

What is the best magnification level for birdwatching or astronomy?

The sweet spot for birdwatching and nature-spotting binoculars is 8x. This offers a reasonably broad field of view (usually around seven to eight degrees) and a good level of magnification. Plus, you’ll be able to hold them easily without getting too much distracting shake.

If you’re more a stargazer than a birdwatcher, and are looking to get a detailed view of the night sky, then you should consider a higher magnification level – 12x and up. However, you’ll also need to think about attaching the binoculars to a tripod, if you want a steady view. What’s more, many amateur astronomers will advise starting with a decent 7x, 8x, or 10x pair of binoculars, since the wider field of view will be better for spotting constellations, and you’ll have an easier time using them handheld. A magnification of 10x is a decent compromise for long-distance viewing, for watching passing ships from the coast, and the like.

What benefit is there to buying binoculars with bigger lenses?

The size of the objective lens is most critical to the quality of the image you’ll see through your binoculars. The larger the lens, the greater its light-gathering ability. Too small and the image will be murky and dim; too big, though, and the binoculars will be too bulky and heavy to be practical.

This is the reason we’ve mostly focused on binoculars with 1.65in (45mm) objective lenses (and why most manufacturers do the same), because they strike the best balance between light gathering and practicality. If you want pocketable binoculars, choose a pair with 0.98in or 1.26in (25 or 35mm) lenses.

Those who will mostly be using their binoculars to stargaze, or mounting them to a tripod, can get away with larger lenses: 7×50 and 10×50 pairs are popular for moon exploration and constellation-hopping, while 12×60, 15×70 and 20×80 pairs will take you even deeper into the night sky. These larger sizes start getting too heavy for realistic handheld use, though.

For sports or hiking, where you’re more likely to be viewing in full daylight or under bright stadium lights, you can get away with a smaller objective lens as long as the magnification isn’t too high: 25, 26, and 30mm (0.98 – 1.26in) pairs fit into this category, with 7x, 8x and 10x magnification.

In summary, then, an 8×42 pair of binoculars magnifies a scene 8x and has 1.65in lenses; a 10×25 pair has 10x magnification and 0.98in lenses.

Should I care about features such as prism types or ED glass?

The other terms you might hear in connection with binoculars, and see on a model’s spec sheet, are Porro prism, Roof prism, and ED glass.

Porro and Roof prisms – All binoculars use prisms to keep the size down; otherwise, they would be huge and look like a pair of telescopes strapped together. Prisms come in different flavors, and the type of prisms used will dictate the shape and size of your binoculars. Traditional A-shaped binoculars use Porro prisms. Porro prism binoculars tend to be larger and bulkier than Roof prism models, but they’re less expensive. More modern H-shaped binoculars use Roof prisms. These are the most popular type in use today, because they tend to be smaller and lighter than Porro prism optics.

ED or HD glass – ED or extra-low dispersion glass (also referred to as HD glass by some manufacturers) is a special type of glass that’s designed to keep chromatic aberrations under control. You can spot chromatic aberrations by looking at a dark object silhouetted against a bright background – a kestrel against the sky, for example. It manifests as color-fringing around those objects. Binoculars with ED or HD glass tend to keep such fringing to a minimum, and the image you see through them will be clearer and sharper as a result. ED glass is more expensive than standard glass, however, so you’ll tend to see it only in more expensive binoculars of above $260.

What other key features should I look out for?

Close focus – Great for spotting insects and inspecting flowers from close range. The best binoculars let you focus from as close as 4.92ft away.

Waterproofing – You’ll be using your binoculars outside, so it’s best to be sure that they won’t let in water if you’re caught in a rain shower. If water does make its way in, your binoculars will fog up and condensation will form on the inner surfaces.

Fog-proofing – To prevent binoculars from fogging up when transitioning from the cold outdoors to the warm indoors, manufacturers fill their binoculars with an inert gas (usually argon or nitrogen) that has no water content and thus inhibits condensation.

Eye relief – If you wear eyeglasses, binoculars with long-eye relief and adjustable eyecups will make it easier to see the full field of view while wearing your glasses. Look for binoculars with eye relief of 0.55in or longer. The more the better, though, since this will provide greater opportunity to tweak for the best view.

