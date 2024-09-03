Best Binoculars 2024: Get Closer to Nature with the Top Compact and Full-Sized Binoculars
Looking for great close-up views of wildlife, birds, sports, or the stars? Here’s our pick of the best binoculars
Binoculars aren’t only for birdwatching. If you’re a twitcher though, they’re a must. Going to the races? They will be handy for seeing your horse cross the finish line. And if you’re into sports in general, then a decent pair can change the way you watch events. Today’s more compact and lightweight binoculars are great for spotting wildlife when you’re on vacation or hiking, and there’s no better way to start exploring the stars than an affordable set of binos.
The challenge is making the right choice. There are lots of options out there, with price variations in the extreme; but does this translate to the quality on display? Is there a significant difference between premium models and those that are more wallet-friendly? We’re here to help you make a smart decision, and if you don’t know your objective lenses from your Porro prisms, our handy buying guide is sure to leave you in the know.
Best binoculars: At a glance
|Best all-round option
|Celestron TrailSeeker 8×42 (~$380)
|Best option under $300
|Pentax SD 8×42 WP (~$269)
|Best for image stabilization
|Canon 12×36 IS III (~$699)
|Best for stargazing
|Nikon Aculon A211 10×50 (~$117)
How we test binoculars
To test binoculars, we conduct comparative tests between two or more models over a period of at least one week, carrying them with us on countryside and coastal walks, and using them for stargazing and nature viewing. We also test them against a familiar reference pair for consistency. During the test period, all binoculars are run through some basic optical tests at fixed range, and taken to a local wetlands nature reserve during daylight hours and in the early evening to evaluate performance in both bright and low-light conditions. In addition, we look carefully at the build quality, weatherproofing, and shock-proofing. We also test the focus controls and optical adjustments, as well as considering the quality of any cases or accessories provided.
The best binoculars you can buy in 2024
1. Celestron TrailSeeker 8×42: Best jack-of-all-trades binoculars
Price when reviewed: $380 | Check price at Amazon
The best jack-of-all-trades in the binocular business are light, practical, and offer up a bright, sharp image with a wide field of view. The Celestron TrailSeeker 8×42 deliver on all these fronts. The field of view is an impressive 8.12-degrees and the “phase-coated” optics deliver a crisp image (this does soften a little at the edges of the field of view, however). The TrailSeeker’s close focusing is an impressive 6.6ft, so you’ll be able to observe insects and flowers, as well as our feathered friends, close-up.
Despite this, and a comparatively reasonable price, the TrailSeekers are well designed and well built, and they come with a generous selection of extras. The tough-feeling green rubber housing is fully waterproof, and the eyecups are adjustable in three stages, with eye-relief stretching all the way out to 0.67in.
What’s most impressive, though, is the range of accessories, with a neoprene-padded strap, high-quality carry bag, lens cleaning cloth, and even a shoulder harness all supplied in the box.
Key features
8x magnification; 42mm objective lenses; 8.12-degree field of view; 0.67in eye relief; adjustable eyecups; 6.6ft close focusing distance; 1.47lb (with strap and lens caps); lifetime warranty
2. Pentax SD 8×42 WP: Best waterproof binoculars
Price when reviewed: $269 | Check price at Amazon
Once the price goes above $200 or so, there are plenty of good binoculars to be had. The Pentax SD 8×42 WP are right up there with some of the best mid-range options available, yet are still very affordable.
These are Roof prism binoculars, and despite not using extra-low dispersion glass (ED), the glass is fully multi-coated to reduce flare and glare. They’re also fully waterproof, to the extent they can be submerged in up to 3ft of water. Should you choose to add on a warranty, you will have a pair of binoculars that are likely to last you a long time.
Image quality is superb, offering a decent 7.5-degree field of view and excellent sharpness across the frame. Color reproduction is neutral, and brightness is a hair’s breadth better than our other mid-price pick, the Celestron TrailSeeker.
My only complaint is that the focus adjust wheel is a little stiff and takes effort to shift. Oddly, the diopter adjustment wheel, which is handily located just behind it, is far easier to tweak.
Overall, at the price, the Pentax SD 8×42 WP are a great buy, and well worth the extra over the usual budget favorites.
Key features
8x magnification; 42mm objective lenses; 7.5-degree field of view; 0.47in eye relief; adjustable eyecups; 8ft close focusing distance; 1.5lb (binoculars only)
3. Canon 12×36 IS III: Best for image stabilization
Price when reviewed: $699 | Check price at Amazon
Image stabilization isn’t just for cameras: Canon has also built its shaky hands reduction tech into its range of binoculars, and it works incredibly well. Pop a pair of AA batteries into a compartment on the Canon 12 x 36 IS III’s belly, press a small button on the top and, like magic, all hand shake disappears, leaving you with a crystal clear, super-steady image.
Normally we wouldn’t recommend using a pair of 12x magnification binoculars without a tripod, but with stabilization these work just fine, and are optically amazing. They present a sharp, bright image right out to the very edges of your field of view with neutral color representation.
There are some downsides, though. The high magnification level means the field of view isn’t particularly broad – at just 5-degrees – you’ll spot less than you would with a pair of the much less expensive Celestron TrailSeekers. These aren’t quite as bright to look through as much lower-priced binoculars, plus there’s visible color fringing around objects set against bright backgrounds. They don’t focus particularly closely, either, so they’re not great for peeking at insects and flowers. Eye-relief isn’t very long, either, at 0.57in – glasses-wearers, beware.
The accessories supplied in the box are also disappointing. The strap isn’t padded; bizarrely, you don’t get lens’ caps for the objective lenses; and the rubber, non-adjustable, roll-down eyecups won’t be to everyone’s taste. Even the ocular lens caps aren’t tethered. However, for that impressively good image stabilization, we’re willing to forgive a lot.
Key features
12x magnification; 1.42in objective lenses; 5-degree field of view; 0.57in eye relief; non-adjustable eyecups; 19.7ft closest focusing distance; image stabilization; 1.76lb (with strap and 3 x AA batteries)
4. Nikon Aculon A211 10×50: Best binoculars for beginner stargazers
Price when reviewed: $117 | Check price at Amazon
For entry-level stargazing, 10×50 is arguably the sweet spot, giving you a wide enough field of view for constellations and star-hopping, but enough light-gathering power and magnification for good views of the moon. With the right conditions, you could even view some star clusters and the larger planets. Here, Nikon’s Aculon A211 10x50s deliver plenty of bang per buck.
These are Porro prism binoculars with high-quality BAK-4 prisms and Nikon’s multi-coated Eco-Glass, and they deliver a crisp, bright image that’s perfect for back-garden astronomy or low-light wildlife watching. The 6.5-degree field of view isn’t huge by 8 x 42 standards, and the close focusing distance is fairly long at almost 23ft, but that goes with the higher magnification. If you’re looking for a slightly more versatile pair, you can step down to the 8×42 version.
What’s more, you’re not just getting decent optics, but a solid, rubber-armored build, smooth focusing, and a comfortable, lightweight design. Sure, at 1.99lb the Aculons weigh more than most equivalent Roof prism binoculars, and they do get tiring over prolonged use; but compared to some budget 10x50s, they’re well balanced and easy-going. Nikon also bundles a case and a comfy padded strap.
Key features
8x magnification; 1.97in objective lenses; 6.5-degree field of view; 0.46in eye relief; adjustable eyecups; 23ft close focusing distance; 1.99lb (binoculars only)
How to choose the best binoculars for you
On first glance, one pair of binoculars would appear to be much the same as another. Apart from size, they’re made up of a pair of barrels with lenses at either end, attached together with a hinge in the middle.
However, dig deeper and you’ll discover there’s a whole world of features and specifications that determine how well a pair of binoculars is able to perform and the sort of activities to which they’re suited.
What type of binoculars should I buy?
Anyone who’s ever shopped for or used a pair of binoculars will have noticed that somewhere on the casing there will be a pair of numbers – 8×42 or 10×25, for example – on display.
The first number designates the magnification level – so, for example, an 8x pair of binoculars will enlarge your subject eight times, while a 10x pair will make it ten times bigger. The second number tells you how large the objective lenses (the big ones on the end) are in millimeters (we’ve converted this number to inches in our mini-reviews, but not in the product names).
The most important number is the magnification level – and while you may be under the impression that, in this regard, bigger is better, this isn’t strictly true. While a 10x or 12x magnification will allow you see things further away that bit closer, the higher magnification has knock-on effects.
At higher levels of magnification, it’s hard to hold binoculars steady enough to see a stable image. A higher magnification also usually means a narrower field of view. Incidentally, field of view (or FOV) is another figure usually stenciled on the binocular somewhere. It’s normally expressed in degrees and refers to how much you can see from left to right when you’re peering through them.
What is the best magnification level for birdwatching or astronomy?
The sweet spot for birdwatching and nature-spotting binoculars is 8x. This offers a reasonably broad field of view (usually around seven to eight degrees) and a good level of magnification. Plus, you’ll be able to hold them easily without getting too much distracting shake.
If you’re more a stargazer than a birdwatcher, and are looking to get a detailed view of the night sky, then you should consider a higher magnification level – 12x and up. However, you’ll also need to think about attaching the binoculars to a tripod, if you want a steady view. What’s more, many amateur astronomers will advise starting with a decent 7x, 8x, or 10x pair of binoculars, since the wider field of view will be better for spotting constellations, and you’ll have an easier time using them handheld. A magnification of 10x is a decent compromise for long-distance viewing, for watching passing ships from the coast, and the like.
What benefit is there to buying binoculars with bigger lenses?
The size of the objective lens is most critical to the quality of the image you’ll see through your binoculars. The larger the lens, the greater its light-gathering ability. Too small and the image will be murky and dim; too big, though, and the binoculars will be too bulky and heavy to be practical.
This is the reason we’ve mostly focused on binoculars with 1.65in (45mm) objective lenses (and why most manufacturers do the same), because they strike the best balance between light gathering and practicality. If you want pocketable binoculars, choose a pair with 0.98in or 1.26in (25 or 35mm) lenses.
Those who will mostly be using their binoculars to stargaze, or mounting them to a tripod, can get away with larger lenses: 7×50 and 10×50 pairs are popular for moon exploration and constellation-hopping, while 12×60, 15×70 and 20×80 pairs will take you even deeper into the night sky. These larger sizes start getting too heavy for realistic handheld use, though.
For sports or hiking, where you’re more likely to be viewing in full daylight or under bright stadium lights, you can get away with a smaller objective lens as long as the magnification isn’t too high: 25, 26, and 30mm (0.98 – 1.26in) pairs fit into this category, with 7x, 8x and 10x magnification.
In summary, then, an 8×42 pair of binoculars magnifies a scene 8x and has 1.65in lenses; a 10×25 pair has 10x magnification and 0.98in lenses.
Should I care about features such as prism types or ED glass?
The other terms you might hear in connection with binoculars, and see on a model’s spec sheet, are Porro prism, Roof prism, and ED glass.
Porro and Roof prisms – All binoculars use prisms to keep the size down; otherwise, they would be huge and look like a pair of telescopes strapped together. Prisms come in different flavors, and the type of prisms used will dictate the shape and size of your binoculars. Traditional A-shaped binoculars use Porro prisms. Porro prism binoculars tend to be larger and bulkier than Roof prism models, but they’re less expensive. More modern H-shaped binoculars use Roof prisms. These are the most popular type in use today, because they tend to be smaller and lighter than Porro prism optics.
ED or HD glass – ED or extra-low dispersion glass (also referred to as HD glass by some manufacturers) is a special type of glass that’s designed to keep chromatic aberrations under control. You can spot chromatic aberrations by looking at a dark object silhouetted against a bright background – a kestrel against the sky, for example. It manifests as color-fringing around those objects. Binoculars with ED or HD glass tend to keep such fringing to a minimum, and the image you see through them will be clearer and sharper as a result. ED glass is more expensive than standard glass, however, so you’ll tend to see it only in more expensive binoculars of above $260.
What other key features should I look out for?
Close focus – Great for spotting insects and inspecting flowers from close range. The best binoculars let you focus from as close as 4.92ft away.
Waterproofing – You’ll be using your binoculars outside, so it’s best to be sure that they won’t let in water if you’re caught in a rain shower. If water does make its way in, your binoculars will fog up and condensation will form on the inner surfaces.
Fog-proofing – To prevent binoculars from fogging up when transitioning from the cold outdoors to the warm indoors, manufacturers fill their binoculars with an inert gas (usually argon or nitrogen) that has no water content and thus inhibits condensation.
Eye relief – If you wear eyeglasses, binoculars with long-eye relief and adjustable eyecups will make it easier to see the full field of view while wearing your glasses. Look for binoculars with eye relief of 0.55in or longer. The more the better, though, since this will provide greater opportunity to tweak for the best view.