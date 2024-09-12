AncestryDNA Review: The Best Way to Track Your Heritage

From there, you can move into the real meat of Ancestry’s work: genealogy. You can build a family tree, and contact other members to collaborate. If you know the person helping you is indeed a blood relative, that’s quite a big deal. Admittedly, some of the best features here are paywalled, but you’re under no obligation to subscribe if you just want the DNA test and simple tree building.

A quick nerdy word on the technology here: AncestryDNA is based on an autosomal test alone. You can read more on this in our guide to the best DNA tests but, briefly, it’s the best way of identifying living relatives, although it does get fuzzier and less accurate after you go back four or five generations. Other services, like 23andMe and LivingDNA, use this test alongside mtDNA and/or Y-DNA tests, which are better at tracking down a single common ancestor from up to 10,000 years ago, but provide less detailed information.

The fact that AncestryDNA only uses autosomal DNA isn’t really a problem for what it’s trying to do, with its focus on genealogy and family tree-building, but other services can offer more, particularly if you choose to export the data. Which brings us to…

AncestryDNA review: Price and competition

AncestryDNA will set you back $99 plus shipping. With that, you can create a free Ancestry account which lets you do basic family tree construction, but if you want the really useful stuff – access to census records, birth and marriage data, and so on – you’ll need to take out a subscription. You can expect to pay between $20 and $60 per month, depending on which regions and other extras you want in your plan, though there are savings to be had on 6-month subscriptions if you’re willing to pay up-front for it. Just watch out for the inevitable price rise that comes with auto-renewal.

MyHeritage (from $89) is a pretty similar offering to Ancestry, right down to its use of just autosomal tests. However, given its comparatively small database and that it includes the option to import your data from elsewhere, there’s little incentive to make this your ‘main’ DNA test .

LivingDNA (from $90) uses autosomal, Y-DNA, and mtDNA testing for better results, at least theoretically. The wider range of tests on offer makes it a good service to export data from, though its limited database means you have a smaller number of likely matches on the site itself.

Then there’s FamilyTreeDNA, which is fairly unique in that it lets you choose which tests you want, with prices starting from $79. This is a service that can offer particularly detailed results, if your budget can stretch that far. With an impressive toolset and a well-informed community, it’s a serious choice for genealogists.

Finally, there’s 23andMe. I’ve left it to last, not because it’s bad – it’s actually really good, featuring autosomal, Y-DNA, and mtDNA tests – but because it offers genetic health testing alongside the standard heritage-related information. This gives you insight into your potential risk of developing certain medical conditions. The ancestry-only package is $119, while the ancestry plus health bundle is $199.