23andMe Review: The Most Flexible DNA Test

If you want to learn a bit more about your genetic makeup, there’s no shortage of companies offering to examine your DNA. 23andMe is among the very best known, having had past investment from Google and GlaxoSmithKline.

Like other similar DNA tests, it will tell you where your family roots are geographically, and let you trace your ancestors. Plus, if other people on the site share some of your DNA, 23andMe will even let you get in touch with them.

However, while many of its rivals focus exclusively on ancestry, 23andMe has a not-so-secret weapon: buy the more expensive package and you’ll get insights into your health too.