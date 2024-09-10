Best Baby Thermometer 2025: Get an Accurate Temperature Reading with Our Tried and Tested Favorites

Infants younger than 3 months of age whose temperature reaches 100.4℉ should be seen by a doctor as this could be indicative of a serious illness. For kids between 3 months and 3 years of age, a fever of 102℉ similarly needs to be evaluated by a doctor. And a temperature of 104℉ or higher requires medical attention, regardless of age.

Anything around 97.4℉ or below is also very concerning and should be seen by a doctor.

Bear in mind that recent vaccinations can often spike a fever in babies and these are often manageable with infant paracetamol. However, if the fever persists, call your doctor or take them to the emergency room.

If your baby’s temperature is extremely high and does not come down with paracetamol or ibuprofen, at the pediatrician’s suggestion, take them to the emergency room. If the baby is under 8 weeks old and has a high fever, call an ambulance immediately.

In every scenario, ensure that the baby is getting plenty of fluids, is wearing minimal clothing, and do not try to cool the child down by way of ice baths, fans, or cold compresses.

What types of baby thermometers are available?

There are many different types of baby thermometers on the market, so you can be forgiven for feeling overwhelmed when looking through all of them for the first time. Below, we cover the main types, and what they’re useful for, to aid you in choosing.

In-ear baby thermometers

Most doctors use a digital in-ear thermometer to measure infant temperatures as it is quick, painless, does not require the child to sit still for hardly any time at all, and still gives an accurate reading of the child’s body temperature. At-home versions of ear thermometers are widely available and can be used, with care, even on small babies.

Forehead baby thermometers

A popular alternative is an infrared baby forehead thermometer. These give a temperature reading from the child’s forehead without physical contact, which is great for when they’re sleeping or wriggling around. Be sure to follow the instructions, especially regarding the correct distance to take a reading, for an accurate result.

Armpit baby thermometers

Another option is a simple – and usually very affordable – armpit thermometer. These are often recommended for newborns as they’re user-friendly, comfortable, and safe. Most of these types of thermometers can be used as both oral and armpit thermometers, and some can even be used under the chin.

Multi-use baby thermometers

Some armpit baby thermometers are often called multi-use thermometers and, in addition to the mouth and under the chin, can even be used rectally. This is recommended for children up to 3 years old by John Hopkins Medicine as it is usually the most accurate. In any event, and as with anything that babies are likely to put in their mouths, these thermometers will need to be sterilized – very well – after each use, which is why it’s often a good idea to use a thermometer in an armpit or under the chin for the first couple of months.

Baby room thermometers

In order to keep the baby at the optimal, safest, and most comfortable temperature at all times, a room thermometer is a must. A room temperature of between 60 and 68 degrees is comfortable for a baby, so you’ll only need to wrap them in light bedding or an age-appropriate sleeping bag in a cozy room like this. Outside of these temperatures, the baby could be too cold or too hot – too cold and the baby could keep waking up throughout the night, while too hot increases the chance of SIDS (sudden infant death syndrome). As scary as that sounds, it’s good to know that a simple room thermometer can help you keep your baby at the perfect temperature, giving you that extra bit of reassurance.

Some baby room thermometers also feature a handy night-light which, in addition to cheering up the nursery with a soft glow and providing a feeling of security to the little one, often change color according to the temperature so all you have to do it glance in the room to know if it’s getting too warm or too cold.

Similarly, some of the best baby monitors feature a temperature reader too.

Be aware that placing the night-light/thermometer, or the monitor, near a window or a radiator can skew the readings so it’s always best to put it as close to the baby’s crib as possible to get the most accurate measurement.

Baby bath thermometers

To help stop you putting your delicate, little, soft-skinned angel in a bath that is either a little too warm or a little too cold – anything that’s not just right, as it should be – a simple bath thermometer is extremely useful. These waterproof gadgets can either stick to the inside of the bath or float in it like a toy, are far more accurate than your elbow, and are still easy to read through splashes and bubbles. Colorful models can also distract the baby’s attention, so that you can scrub that grubby neck without a fight.

