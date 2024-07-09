Get an award-winning Renpho massage gun for far less ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day doesn’t start until next week, but there are already some cracking deals to be had: the Renpho R3 massage gun, rated four stars out of five in our original review, is now available for £70 if you check the “apply £6 voucher” box on the product page. That’s down from its usual price of £100.

The Renpho R3 offers premium features at an affordable price, making it perfect for fitness enthusiasts and anyone needing muscle relief without a hefty price tag. It also features a lightweight design, has a good battery life and is easy to use.

This massage gun stands out with its five interchangeable heads tailored for different muscle groups, a powerful 16.8V brushless motor and a 2,500mAh battery offering up to 80 minutes of use per charge. Our massage gun expert Sherwin Coelho gave it four stars and a coveted Recommended award, highlighting its quality and performance compared to more expensive brands. The R3’s compact size and quiet operation make it convenient for home use and travel, while its easy-to-use interface ensures a hassle-free experience.

Our original Renpho R3 review praised it for its impressive power and versatility, particularly noting the effectiveness of its deep tissue massage capabilities. The device’s adjustable speed settings allow for customised massage intensity, catering to individual preferences and needs. Additionally, the durable build and ergonomic handle ensure comfort and longevity, making it a reliable investment for long-term use.

The Renpho R3 features a smart chip for responsive control and overheating protection, ensuring safety during extended sessions. Its lightweight design, at just 680g, makes it easy to handle and manoeuvre, reducing fatigue during use. The quiet operation, with noise levels under 45dB, means you can use it without disturbing others.

The Renpho R3, with its now-discounted price and high ratings, is a standout choice. Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a top-notch massage gun at a bargain price and get in there as soon as possible because it won’t be around for long.