Best impact driver 2024: Tried and tested cordless drivers

Most decent drill drivers are equipped with two gears for smooth, controllable drilling and screwing, and, perhaps more importantly, an adjustable torque clutch that stops the driver’s rotation the moment it senses resistance. This helps save you from driving screws too deep into the wood or, in the case of nuts and bolts, stripping the threads.

By comparison, an impact driver is the tool to reach for if you’re doing some serious woodcraft that involves driving longer screws into all types of wood. These little titans look very similar to drill drivers, only their bodies are usually smaller, making them well-suited to working in confined spaces.

A good impact driver will drive an 8in monster screw into wood without kicking up a fuss. It does this by complementing its screwing action with an up, down and sideways hammering motion that’s both fast and very noisy. As a result, impact drivers typically output levels of torque that not even top-of-the-range combi drills can match. This means that screws are driven in at record speed and with minimal effort and far less stress on the wrist and forearm. This, in turn, means far fewer instances of screw heads being stripped.

The downside is that impact drivers don’t come with an adjustable torque clutch like most drill drivers, so there’s every chance you could – and probably will – drive the screw too deep into the wood, especially if it’s a small screw. As a consequence, some manufacturers have now started fitting their impact drivers with two and three-speed switches that allow you to drive the screw in at a more leisurely pace and be able to stop it before it buries itself too deep. Despite being equipped with a variable speed trigger, an impact driver’s gearing system is less subtle than that of a drill driver, so having a slower speed also lets you align the screw more accurately, which will prevent it from veering off at an angle.

Finally, where drill drivers are equipped with a chuck system – a clawed device on the end of the drill that opens and closes to accept different-sized circular drill bits – impact drivers have a spring-action sleeve that only accepts screw bits with 1/4in hex shanks. This means you can’t use an impact driver for drilling holes.

Should I get a brushless model?

Many of the best power tools are now equipped with brushless motors. Without getting too technical, a brushless motor not only allows for a more compact body, but also provides longer run times, almost infinite motor life and more power. Brushless motor-driven tools cost more than their brushed counterparts but are definitely worth it.

Why doesn’t an impact driver come with a battery?

You’ll notice that when you search for a power tool, or even a lawn mower, it’s advertised as being sold without a battery or charger. That’s because most manufacturers have developed their own swappable battery systems to fit their entire range of tools. They, therefore, assume the user already has one of its power tools to hot-swap the battery with. Of course, this locks the user into a specific brand, which is precisely what the manufacturer wants.

So, if you already own a Makita power tool and you’re in the market for a different tool from the same brand, there’s no need to order a separate battery and charger. But, if you don’t already own a Makita product, you’ll need to pay a higher price for the power tool, a battery and a charger. With the exception of the DeWalt, all of the products featured here are sold naked without a battery and charger.

Now you know your onions, it’s time to dip into our roundup of the best impact drivers on the market.

