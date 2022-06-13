Best sander 2024: Make savings on sanders with Amazon

How to choose the best sander for you

What type of sander should I buy?

There are typically six types of sander. Some are more versatile and can be used for multiple jobs, while others are more specialist. Below is a short summary of the main models and how they differ from each other.

Belt sander: As the name suggests, this type of sander has a belt that goes around in a constant loop, taking the sandpaper with it. These are seriously powerful and can easily deal with removing thick coatings of paint or shaping wood before more refined tools are introduced. Don’t underestimate their sanding power: belt sanders require skill to use if you don’t want to accidentally take chunks out of your material.

Random orbital sander: If you can only afford one sander, a random orbital is the most versatile. They are typically circular, but not exclusively, and although it might look like they simply rotate the sanding disc, they actually move it around in an unpredictable pattern to avoid scratch marks. Their size and ease-of-use make them suitable for a wide range of sanding tasks.

Disc sander: A disc sander is probably what most people think a random orbital sander is. The key difference is that they do spin in a fixed motion, much like the wheel on a car. They typically require two-handed operation and, like belt sanders, are better for tougher jobs where lots of material needs removing. The fixed motion means you need to be careful not to leave visible circle marks behind.

Finishing sander: A finishing sander, as you might expect, is the one you need to put the finishing touches on a job. They come in different shapes and sizes which means you will sometimes see them described as palm sanders, and are ideal for working on flat areas before adding products like oil, wax and paint.

Detail sanders: In many ways, a detail sander is a type of finishing sander. Typically, they have a triangular shape with curved sides, and this makes them less suitable for larger areas. They are, however, ideal for precise tasks like edges or harder to reach places.

Multi-function sander: A fifth option that might be ideal for many DIYers is a multi-function sander. A bit like a socket set, these sanders come with interchangeable heads so you’re not limited to one type of sanding. If you want the most versatile all-in-one solution, this is the way to go.

What else should I look out for?

Once you’ve decided which type of sander you need, there are a few things to look out for before making your final choice.

Make sure the sander has the right type of grip for you. Some are one-handed while others can facilitate two, either in the main grip or with an additional handle. A soft rubber grip will help you control your sander and avoid mistakes.